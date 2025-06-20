rawpixel
Tie-back (c. 1939) by Helen Bronson
flowerplantartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotoantique
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Tie-back (c. 1939) by Helen Bronson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084903/tie-back-c-1939-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Tie-back (c. 1939) by Helen Bronson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084900/tie-back-c-1939-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Tieback (c. 1939) by Helen Bronson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084884/tieback-c-1939-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Helen Bronson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081960/tie-back-c-1938-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic flowers, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16594378/aesthetic-flowers-editable-element-setView license
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Helen Bronson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081957/tie-back-c-1938-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15124606/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView license
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Helen Bronson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081959/tie-back-c-1938-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Mozart Tie-back (c. 1938) by Helen Bronson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080639/mozart-tie-back-c-1938-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Drawer Pull (c. 1941) by Helen Bronson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087716/drawer-pull-c-1941-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15124258/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView license
Chair (c. 1937) by Helen Bronson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073536/chair-c-1937-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15123445/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView license
Head from a Statue: Minerva (1935/1942) by Helen Bronson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060821/head-from-statue-minerva-19351942-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15124285/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView license
Glass Water Pitcher (c. 1938) by Helen Bronson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080044/glass-water-pitcher-c-1938-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15123500/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView license
Doll (c. 1937) by Helen Bronson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074381/doll-c-1937-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView license
Doll (c. 1937) by Helen Bronson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074372/doll-c-1937-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Fireman's Hat (c. 1937) by Helen Bronson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074788/firemans-hat-c-1937-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Shaker Nursing Chair (c. 1937) by Helen Bronson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076997/shaker-nursing-chair-c-1937-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15123725/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView license
Stand for Missal (c. 1939) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084748/stand-for-missal-c-1939-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23045326/image-butterfly-rose-paperView license
Blue Glass Lamp (c. 1937) by Helen Bronson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073051/blue-glass-lamp-c-1937-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license
Art is therapy editable Facebook post template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22157779/image-lion-jungle-flowerView license
Woven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Helen Bronson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078340/woven-coverlet-c-1937-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license
Bridal gowns, editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18129054/bridal-gowns-editable-poster-templateView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Helen E Gilman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073806/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain license
Botanical plant book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664533/botanical-plant-book-cover-templateView license
Zoar Buttermold (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085295/zoar-buttermold-c-1939-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license