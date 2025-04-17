rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Tie-back (c. 1939) by Helen Bronson
Save
Edit Image
crossartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsjewelrysymbolphoto
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait background, Gustav Klimt's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait background, Gustav Klimt's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552052/png-adult-altar-ancient-historyView license
Tie-back (c. 1939) by Helen Bronson
Tie-back (c. 1939) by Helen Bronson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084900/tie-back-c-1939-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license
Happy anniversary Instagram post template, editable text
Happy anniversary Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527278/happy-anniversary-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Helen Bronson
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Helen Bronson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081960/tie-back-c-1938-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license
Editable Whimsigoth outfit design element set
Editable Whimsigoth outfit design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15251954/editable-whimsigoth-outfit-design-element-setView license
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Helen Bronson
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Helen Bronson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081959/tie-back-c-1938-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license
Faith over fear mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic design
Faith over fear mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19061840/faith-over-fear-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView license
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Helen Bronson
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Helen Bronson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081957/tie-back-c-1938-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license
Wedding thank you Instagram post template, editable text
Wedding thank you Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527276/wedding-thank-you-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Mozart Tie-back (c. 1938) by Helen Bronson
Mozart Tie-back (c. 1938) by Helen Bronson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080639/mozart-tie-back-c-1938-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license
Napoleon illustration editable design, community remix
Napoleon illustration editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14858368/napoleon-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView license
Tieback (c. 1939) by Helen Bronson
Tieback (c. 1939) by Helen Bronson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084884/tieback-c-1939-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license
Plan for success Instagram post template
Plan for success Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14267320/plan-for-success-instagram-post-templateView license
Tie-back (c. 1939) by Helen Bronson
Tie-back (c. 1939) by Helen Bronson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084901/tie-back-c-1939-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license
Achieve success Instagram post template
Achieve success Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206694/achieve-success-instagram-post-templateView license
Fence (c. 1938) by Helen Alpiner Blumenstiel
Fence (c. 1938) by Helen Alpiner Blumenstiel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079854/fence-c-1938-helen-alpiner-blumenstielFree Image from public domain license
Easter celebration blog banner template
Easter celebration blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461251/easter-celebration-blog-banner-templateView license
Drawer Pull (c. 1941) by Helen Bronson
Drawer Pull (c. 1941) by Helen Bronson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087716/drawer-pull-c-1941-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license
Colorful 3D icon set, editable element set
Colorful 3D icon set, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16496594/colorful-icon-set-editable-element-setView license
Chair (c. 1937) by Helen Bronson
Chair (c. 1937) by Helen Bronson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073536/chair-c-1937-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license
3D design course poster template, editable text and design
3D design course poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19014887/design-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Blue Glass Lamp (c. 1937) by Helen Bronson
Blue Glass Lamp (c. 1937) by Helen Bronson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073051/blue-glass-lamp-c-1937-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license
Modern museum editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Modern museum editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079964/image-cloud-tree-skyView license
Wallpaper (c. 1939) by Walter Doran
Wallpaper (c. 1939) by Walter Doran
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085123/wallpaper-c-1939-walter-doranFree Image from public domain license
Historical editable Facebook post template with portrait of Napoleon Bonaparte
Historical editable Facebook post template with portrait of Napoleon Bonaparte
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050404/historical-editable-facebook-post-template-with-portrait-napoleon-bonaparteView license
Crewel Embroidery (c. 1939) by Helen E Gilman
Crewel Embroidery (c. 1939) by Helen E Gilman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083228/crewel-embroidery-c-1939-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain license
Palm Sunday service poster template
Palm Sunday service poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714326/palm-sunday-service-poster-templateView license
Toy Stove (c. 1939) by Philip Johnson
Toy Stove (c. 1939) by Philip Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084983/toy-stove-c-1939-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding academy flyer template, editable ad
Horse riding academy flyer template, editable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240816/horse-riding-academy-flyer-template-editableView license
Warming Pan (c. 1939) by Jack Staloff
Warming Pan (c. 1939) by Jack Staloff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085153/warming-pan-c-1939-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding academy poster template, customizable design & text
Horse riding academy poster template, customizable design & text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240839/horse-riding-academy-poster-template-customizable-design-textView license
Curtain Tie Back (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagalli
Curtain Tie Back (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065380/curtain-tie-back-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Holy week blog banner template
Holy week blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461271/holy-week-blog-banner-templateView license
Trivet (c. 1939) by William Ludwig
Trivet (c. 1939) by William Ludwig
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085019/trivet-c-1939-william-ludwigFree Image from public domain license
Bonaparte editable poster template with portrait of Napoleon Bonaparte
Bonaparte editable poster template with portrait of Napoleon Bonaparte
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050231/bonaparte-editable-poster-template-with-portrait-napoleon-bonaparteView license
Fence - Sea Horse Design (c. 1939) by Pearl Torell
Fence - Sea Horse Design (c. 1939) by Pearl Torell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083451/fence-sea-horse-design-c-1939-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding academy email header template, editable text & design
Horse riding academy email header template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240877/horse-riding-academy-email-header-template-editable-text-designView license
Cuff Button (c. 1939) by Frank Fumagalli
Cuff Button (c. 1939) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083275/cuff-button-c-1939-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding academy Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Horse riding academy Twitter ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240898/horse-riding-academy-twitter-template-editable-text-designView license
Jewelry (c. 1939) by Kalamian Walton
Jewelry (c. 1939) by Kalamian Walton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083849/jewelry-c-1939-kalamian-waltonFree Image from public domain license