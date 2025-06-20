Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotocanantiquecc0Torch (1939) by Elmer G AndersonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 936 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3195 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseFireman's Torch (c. 1937) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074811/firemans-torch-c-1937-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686716/history-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseFireman's Torch (c. 1937) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074807/firemans-torch-c-1937-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseBreak the rules mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887395/break-the-rules-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseToleware Tin Coffee Pot (c. 1937) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077688/toleware-tin-coffee-pot-c-1937-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseArt poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273041/art-poster-templateView licenseToleware Metal Teapot (c. 1939) by Andrew Topoloskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084934/toleware-metal-teapot-c-1939-andrew-topoloskyFree Image from public domain licenseLove & friendship quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631665/love-friendship-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseGoblet (c. 1939) by Michael Fengahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083639/goblet-c-1939-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain licenseReal friends quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631646/real-friends-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseTwo Spouted Torch (c. 1942) by William Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088745/two-spouted-torch-c-1942-william-frankFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Summer design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15167005/editable-watercolor-summer-design-element-setView licenseJar (c. 1939) by Elsie Weinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083833/jar-c-1939-elsie-weinFree Image from public domain licenseFriends & dreams quote poster template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseau, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23515723/image-star-border-jungleView licenseCrock (c. 1939) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083246/crock-c-1939-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseFruit Tray (c. 1937) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074981/fruit-tray-c-1937-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseProtect wildlife poster template, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18274136/protect-wildlife-poster-template-editable-watercolor-designView licenseTwo Weather Vanes (c. 1936) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072243/two-weather-vanes-c-1936-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseStars quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13826925/stars-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1936) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065083/cigar-store-indian-c-1936-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1936) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072526/weather-vane-c-1936-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseRare art Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12009930/rare-art-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePa. German Saffron Box (c. 1939) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084155/pa-german-saffron-box-c-1939-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseNatural healing poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12578267/natural-healing-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1936) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072517/weather-vane-c-1936-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseLife quote editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from Henry Lyman Sayenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22948459/image-art-watercolour-vintageView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1936) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065092/cigar-store-indian-c-1936-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licensesave our seas poster template, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18266645/save-our-seas-poster-template-editable-watercolor-designView licenseCrock (c. 1939) by Anne Nemtzoffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083245/crock-c-1939-anne-nemtzoffFree Image from public domain licenseMental health Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528417/mental-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCrock (c. 1939) by Anne Nemtzoffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083244/crock-c-1939-anne-nemtzoffFree Image from public domain licenseFriends & dreams quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14789466/friends-dreams-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseChurn (1939) by Aaron Fastovskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083073/churn-1939-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain licenseSave your marriage poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14040118/save-your-marriage-poster-templateView licensePa. German Chest (1935/1942) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061442/pa-german-chest-19351942-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseProtect animals Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786639/protect-animals-instagram-post-templateView licensePa. German Chest (c. 1936) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067337/pa-german-chest-c-1936-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain license