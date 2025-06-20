rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Toy Bank: Horse (c. 1939) by Chris Makrenos
Save
Edit Image
horseanimalartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsbankphoto
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Weather Vane (c. 1940) by Chris Makrenos
Weather Vane (c. 1940) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087145/weather-vane-c-1940-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor wild horse foal, editable remix design
Watercolor wild horse foal, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10485441/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView license
Toy Bank: Mule and Manger (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Toy Bank: Mule and Manger (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077719/toy-bank-mule-and-manger-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor wild horse foal, editable remix design
Watercolor wild horse foal, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203757/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView license
Strong Box (c. 1940) by Chris Makrenos
Strong Box (c. 1940) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086886/strong-box-c-1940-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor wild horse foal, editable remix design
Watercolor wild horse foal, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10252102/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView license
Horse Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Horse Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075292/horse-weather-vane-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Horse watercolor png element, editable remix design
Horse watercolor png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10801765/horse-watercolor-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Toy: Speaking Dog Bank (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Toy: Speaking Dog Bank (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077714/toy-speaking-dog-bank-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Horse watercolor, editable remix design
Horse watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203930/horse-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Toy Bank: Frog (c. 1938) by Chris Makrenos
Toy Bank: Frog (c. 1938) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082046/toy-bank-frog-c-1938-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Horse watercolor, editable remix design
Horse watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802264/horse-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Carousel Horse (c. 1939) by Henry Murphy
Carousel Horse (c. 1939) by Henry Murphy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082926/carousel-horse-c-1939-henry-murphyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor wild horse foal, editable remix design
Watercolor wild horse foal, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10489204/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView license
Carousel Horse (c. 1939) by Dorothy Handy
Carousel Horse (c. 1939) by Dorothy Handy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082930/carousel-horse-c-1939-dorothy-handyFree Image from public domain license
Horse watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Horse watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802064/horse-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Toy Horse (1935/1942) by Selma Sandler
Toy Horse (1935/1942) by Selma Sandler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069788/toy-horse-19351942-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain license
Horse watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Horse watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10879669/horse-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Toy Bank: Figure with Mule (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Toy Bank: Figure with Mule (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077720/toy-bank-figure-with-mule-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Horse watercolor, editable remix design
Horse watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10879630/horse-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Toy Bank (c. 1938) by Chris Makrenos
Toy Bank (c. 1938) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082036/toy-bank-c-1938-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor wild horse foal, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor wild horse foal, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473022/editable-watercolor-wild-horse-foal-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Toy Bank (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Toy Bank (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077721/toy-bank-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Horse watercolor, editable remix design
Horse watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10879722/horse-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Toy bank: Man in a Cabin (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Toy bank: Man in a Cabin (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077729/toy-bank-man-cabin-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor wild horse foal, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor wild horse foal, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472998/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Selma Sandler
Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Selma Sandler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085179/weather-vane-c-1939-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor horse foal, editable remix design
Watercolor horse foal, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203886/watercolor-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView license
Eagle (c. 1939) by Chris Makrenos
Eagle (c. 1939) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083417/eagle-c-1939-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Wild horse foal mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Wild horse foal mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10489233/wild-horse-foal-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Galloping Horse Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Galloping Horse Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074971/galloping-horse-weather-vane-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor horse foal, editable remix design
Watercolor horse foal, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203785/watercolor-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView license
Toy Bank: Paddy and the Pig (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Toy Bank: Paddy and the Pig (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077742/toy-bank-paddy-and-the-pig-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor horse foal, editable remix design
Watercolor horse foal, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10385332/watercolor-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView license
Trotter and Gig Iron Toy (c. 1939) by George File
Trotter and Gig Iron Toy (c. 1939) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085036/trotter-and-gig-iron-toy-c-1939-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Wild horse foal mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Wild horse foal mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10485454/wild-horse-foal-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Toy Horse (c. 1939) by Mina Lowry
Toy Horse (c. 1939) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084967/toy-horse-c-1939-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor horse foal, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor horse foal, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454570/watercolor-horse-foal-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Ambulance Carriage Toy (c. 1939) by Chris Makrenos
Ambulance Carriage Toy (c. 1939) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082478/ambulance-carriage-toy-c-1939-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license