rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Toy Bank: Bear and Indian (1939) by Ethel Clarke
Save
Edit Image
animalfacepersonartwatercolourpublic domainbeargun
No more guns, woman protesting collage art, editable design
No more guns, woman protesting collage art, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947265/more-guns-woman-protesting-collage-art-editable-designView license
Toy Bank: Hunter Shooting Bear (c. 1938) by Einar Heiberg
Toy Bank: Hunter Shooting Bear (c. 1938) by Einar Heiberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082055/toy-bank-hunter-shooting-bear-c-1938-einar-heibergFree Image from public domain license
No more guns, woman protesting collage art, editable design
No more guns, woman protesting collage art, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943578/more-guns-woman-protesting-collage-art-editable-designView license
Toy Bank (c. 1941) by Archie Thompson
Toy Bank (c. 1941) by Archie Thompson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088280/toy-bank-c-1941-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain license
End gun violence, woman protesting collage art, editable design
End gun violence, woman protesting collage art, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907162/end-gun-violence-woman-protesting-collage-art-editable-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1939) by James McLellan
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1939) by James McLellan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083100/cigar-store-indian-c-1939-james-mclellanFree Image from public domain license
End gun violence, woman protesting collage art, editable design
End gun violence, woman protesting collage art, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907176/end-gun-violence-woman-protesting-collage-art-editable-designView license
Toy Bank: Elephant (c. 1939) by Walter Hochstrasser
Toy Bank: Elephant (c. 1939) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084943/toy-bank-elephant-c-1939-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
No more guns, woman protesting collage art, editable design
No more guns, woman protesting collage art, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947626/more-guns-woman-protesting-collage-art-editable-designView license
Fence - Sea Horse Design (c. 1939) by Pearl Torell
Fence - Sea Horse Design (c. 1939) by Pearl Torell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083451/fence-sea-horse-design-c-1939-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain license
No more guns, woman protesting collage art, editable design
No more guns, woman protesting collage art, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947630/more-guns-woman-protesting-collage-art-editable-designView license
Whirligig (c. 1939) by Selma Sandler
Whirligig (c. 1939) by Selma Sandler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085213/whirligig-c-1939-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon Halloween trick or treating watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon Halloween trick or treating watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612458/png-anthropomorphic-face-bearView license
Toy Bank: "Teddy and the Bear" (1935/1942) by Pearl Torell
Toy Bank: "Teddy and the Bear" (1935/1942) by Pearl Torell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063602/toy-bank-teddy-and-the-bear-19351942-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain license
End gun violence, woman protesting collage art, editable design
End gun violence, woman protesting collage art, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907834/end-gun-violence-woman-protesting-collage-art-editable-designView license
"Creedmore" Penny Bank (c. 1940) by Stanley Chin
"Creedmore" Penny Bank (c. 1940) by Stanley Chin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085309/creedmore-penny-bank-c-1940-stanley-chinFree Image from public domain license
End gun violence, woman protesting collage art, editable design
End gun violence, woman protesting collage art, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907841/end-gun-violence-woman-protesting-collage-art-editable-designView license
Bit (c. 1939) by Randolph F Miller
Bit (c. 1939) by Randolph F Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082720/bit-c-1939-randolph-millerFree Image from public domain license
No to guns Instagram post template, editable text
No to guns Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967486/guns-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Trivet (1939) by Ethel Clarke
Trivet (1939) by Ethel Clarke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085013/trivet-1939-ethel-clarkeFree Image from public domain license
Cowboys and horses Instagram post template, editable text
Cowboys and horses Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509895/cowboys-and-horses-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Spade Bit (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Spade Bit (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084717/spade-bit-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon bear businessmen watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon bear businessmen watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612393/image-accessory-adult-aggressionView license
Copper Water Vessel (1939) by Ethel Clarke
Copper Water Vessel (1939) by Ethel Clarke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083184/copper-water-vessel-1939-ethel-clarkeFree Image from public domain license
Bear ballerina, digital art editable remix
Bear ballerina, digital art editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632759/bear-ballerina-digital-art-editable-remixView license
Toy Bank (1935/1942) by Nicholas Amantea
Toy Bank (1935/1942) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063585/toy-bank-19351942-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon bear baseball player watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon bear baseball player watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612951/png-art-baby-ballView license
Dancing Doll (c. 1939) by Mina Lowry
Dancing Doll (c. 1939) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083277/dancing-doll-c-1939-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Enough poster template, editable text and design
Enough poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11942741/enough-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Iron Kettle (c. 1939) by Herndon Hightower
Iron Kettle (c. 1939) by Herndon Hightower
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083814/iron-kettle-c-1939-herndon-hightowerFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon bear businessmen watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon bear businessmen watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612266/image-accessory-adult-angerView license
Lumberjacks Sawing a Log (1939) by Frank Eiseman
Lumberjacks Sawing a Log (1939) by Frank Eiseman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083960/lumberjacks-sawing-log-1939-frank-eisemanFree Image from public domain license
No to guns Instagram post template, editable text
No to guns Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967482/guns-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Hinge (c. 1939) by Joseph Stonefield
Hinge (c. 1939) by Joseph Stonefield
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083747/hinge-c-1939-joseph-stonefieldFree Image from public domain license
End the cycle poster template, editable text and design
End the cycle poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11942755/end-the-cycle-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Carved Soldier (c. 1939) by Samuel W Ford
Carved Soldier (c. 1939) by Samuel W Ford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082964/carved-soldier-c-1939-samuel-fordFree Image from public domain license
Stop gun violence poster template, editable text and design
Stop gun violence poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11954636/stop-gun-violence-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Parade Torch (c. 1939) by William H Edwards
Parade Torch (c. 1939) by William H Edwards
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084192/parade-torch-c-1939-william-edwardsFree Image from public domain license
Soldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Soldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689078/png-army-art-artworkView license
Tie-back (c. 1939) by Helen Bronson
Tie-back (c. 1939) by Helen Bronson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084900/tie-back-c-1939-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license