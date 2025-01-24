Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingschairphototoyToy Chair (c. 1939) by Mildred FordOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 925 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3156 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseWater Can (c. 1939) by Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085163/water-can-c-1939-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon beach vacation watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613666/image-alligator-animal-representation-apparelView licenseToleware Bread Tray (c. 1940) by Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086970/toleware-bread-tray-c-1940-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain licenseWinter getaway Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723725/winter-getaway-instagram-story-templateView licenseToleware Bread Tray (1935/1942) by Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063543/toleware-bread-tray-19351942-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain licenseBeach holiday Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597191/beach-holiday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGridiron (c. 1939) by Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083655/gridiron-c-1939-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain licenseBeach trip Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597190/beach-trip-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChair (c. 1939) by Grace Thomashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082992/chair-c-1939-grace-thomasFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSide Chair (c. 1939) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084613/side-chair-c-1939-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWainscot Armchair (c. 1939) by Leo Drozdoffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085076/wainscot-armchair-c-1939-leo-drozdoffFree Image from public domain licenseReading nooks Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460438/reading-nooks-facebook-story-templateView licenseAndiron (One of Pair) (c. 1953) by Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088797/andiron-one-pair-c-1953-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseSkewers and Holder (c. 1939) by Mildred Ford and Bernard Kriegerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084681/skewers-and-holder-c-1939-mildred-ford-and-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain licenseBurnout & stress Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597104/burnout-stress-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseToleware Syrup Pot (c. 1942) by Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088709/toleware-syrup-pot-c-1942-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain licenseActivated Summer Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571793/activated-summer-instagram-post-templateView licenseDressing Table (c. 1939) by William H Edwardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083397/dressing-table-c-1939-william-edwardsFree Image from public domain licenseSummer escape poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14568220/summer-escape-poster-templateView licenseToy Kitchen (1935/1942) by Philip Johnson and Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069804/toy-kitchen-19351942-philip-johnson-and-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain licenseWinter magic Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723530/winter-magic-instagram-story-templateView licenseToleware Bread Tray (1935/1942) by Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063531/toleware-bread-tray-19351942-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain licenseLibrary opening poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597815/library-opening-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVisiting Card Tray (c. 1941) by Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088348/visiting-card-tray-c-1941-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain licenseGlow & natural beauty Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598036/glow-natural-beauty-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseWindsor Comb-back Chair (c. 1939) by Ernest A Towers Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085243/windsor-comb-back-chair-c-1939-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain licenseKids' online learning Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597244/kids-online-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSide Chair (c. 1939) by Charles Henninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084609/side-chair-c-1939-charles-henningFree Image from public domain licenseRelax Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571816/relax-instagram-post-templateView licenseSacristy Chair (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084475/sacristy-chair-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon birthday party watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612432/image-accessory-anniversary-artView licenseToleware Tea Caddy (c. 1940) by Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086983/toleware-tea-caddy-c-1940-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain licenseSea, sun, sand Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512764/sea-sun-sand-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAndiron (One of Pair) (c. 1953) by Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088798/andiron-one-pair-c-1953-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain licenseBaby furniture set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15130119/baby-furniture-set-editable-design-elementView licenseToleware Coffee Pot (1935/1942) by Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063551/toleware-coffee-pot-19351942-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain license