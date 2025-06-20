rawpixel
Trivet (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
Green snake illustration, digital art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235008/green-snake-illustration-digital-art-editable-designView license
Ornamental Shadow Box (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084076/ornamental-shadow-box-c-1939-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Exotic Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14684796/exotic-instagram-story-templateView license
Pewter Cream Pitcher (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084215/pewter-cream-pitcher-c-1939-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Pa. German Deep Dish (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084118/pa-german-deep-dish-c-1939-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView license
Springerle Board for Christmas Cakes (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084736/springerle-board-for-christmas-cakes-c-1939-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Latch (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083932/latch-c-1939-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Editable dark green vintage fashion design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378658/editable-dark-green-vintage-fashion-design-element-setView license
Whiskey Flask (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085214/whiskey-flask-c-1939-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23045326/image-butterfly-rose-paperView license
Pottery Picture Frame (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084329/pottery-picture-frame-c-1939-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Retro monochrome collage with a hooded figure, snakes, and floral motifs editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22189170/image-background-png-flowerView license
Zoar Buttermold (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085295/zoar-buttermold-c-1939-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame mockup, customizable retro living room wall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8830324/photo-frame-mockup-customizable-retro-living-room-wallView license
Pa. German Bowl (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084080/pa-german-bowl-c-1939-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Endless love, editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18111691/endless-love-editable-poster-templateView license
Zoar Bonnet (c. 1937) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078368/zoar-bonnet-c-1937-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Iron Trivet (c. 1939) by William O Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083820/iron-trivet-c-1939-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain license
Garden party editable poster template, original art illustration from Joris Hoefnagel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049862/image-butterfly-flower-animalView license
Trivet (c. 1939) by Henry Granet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085032/trivet-c-1939-henry-granetFree Image from public domain license
Japanese oriental cloud, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715834/japanese-oriental-cloud-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Trivet (c. 1941) by Ardella Watkins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088318/trivet-c-1941-ardella-watkinsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Flower Pot (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083569/flower-pot-c-1939-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Japanese oriental cloud, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715878/japanese-oriental-cloud-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Trivet (c. 1939) by Albert Taxson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085017/trivet-c-1939-albert-taxsonFree Image from public domain license
Whispers of Rococo Instagram post template, original art illustration from Jules Lachaise and Eugene Pierre Gourdet…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23387766/image-animals-sky-artView license
Trivet (c. 1942) by Clarence W Dawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088739/trivet-c-1942-clarence-dawsonFree Image from public domain license
Basketball club poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686758/basketball-club-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Brass Bootjack (c. 1938) by Henry Rasmusen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078744/brass-bootjack-c-1938-henry-rasmusenFree Image from public domain license
Islamic clothing poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14607402/islamic-clothing-poster-templateView license
Trivet (c. 1941) by Sydney Roberts
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088313/trivet-c-1941-sydney-robertsFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Stirrup (c. 1939) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084776/stirrup-c-1939-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Tea party invitation editable poster template, original art illustration from Joris Hoefnagel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23093825/image-green-leaf-butterfly-roseView license
Trivet (c. 1939) by William Ludwig
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085015/trivet-c-1939-william-ludwigFree Image from public domain license