rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Twin Beaded Bag (c. 1939) by Byron Dingman
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolorpublic domainclothingpaintingsbagphotoantique
Flea market poster template, editable text and design
Flea market poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498650/flea-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Beaded Bag (c. 1939) by Byron Dingman
Beaded Bag (c. 1939) by Byron Dingman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082643/beaded-bag-c-1939-byron-dingmanFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601182/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Coverlet: Boston Town (c. 1939) by Byron Dingman
Coverlet: Boston Town (c. 1939) by Byron Dingman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083218/coverlet-boston-town-c-1939-byron-dingmanFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Beaded Bag (c. 1939) by Lucille Lacoursiere
Beaded Bag (c. 1939) by Lucille Lacoursiere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082631/beaded-bag-c-1939-lucille-lacoursiereFree Image from public domain license
Flea market blog banner template, editable text
Flea market blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601164/flea-market-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Coverlet (c. 1941) by Byron Dingman
Coverlet (c. 1941) by Byron Dingman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087617/coverlet-c-1941-byron-dingmanFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601189/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Corner Cupboard (c. 1941) by Byron Dingman
Corner Cupboard (c. 1941) by Byron Dingman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087590/corner-cupboard-c-1941-byron-dingmanFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Woven Textile (1935/1942) by Byron Dingman
Woven Textile (1935/1942) by Byron Dingman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063990/woven-textile-19351942-byron-dingmanFree Image from public domain license
New collection poster template
New collection poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13284348/new-collection-poster-templateView license
Vase (c. 1938) by Byron Dingman
Vase (c. 1938) by Byron Dingman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082135/vase-c-1938-byron-dingmanFree Image from public domain license
Shopping guide blog banner template, editable text
Shopping guide blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598032/shopping-guide-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Toy Bank: Policeman (c. 1939) by Walter Hochstrasser
Toy Bank: Policeman (c. 1939) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084963/toy-bank-policeman-c-1939-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram story template
New collection Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13284193/new-collection-instagram-story-templateView license
Coverlet, "Boston Town" (c. 1940) by Byron Dingman
Coverlet, "Boston Town" (c. 1940) by Byron Dingman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089285/coverlet-boston-town-c-1940-byron-dingmanFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram post template
New collection Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718554/new-collection-instagram-post-templateView license
Sampler (c. 1938) by Byron Dingman
Sampler (c. 1938) by Byron Dingman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081339/sampler-c-1938-byron-dingmanFree Image from public domain license
Big sale poster template, editable text and design
Big sale poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681501/big-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Figure (1935/1942) by Byron Dingman
Figure (1935/1942) by Byron Dingman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060459/figure-19351942-byron-dingmanFree Image from public domain license
Fashion sale poster template, editable text and design
Fashion sale poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596925/fashion-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Cast Iron Dobbie: Jockey (c. 1939) by Paul Poffinbarger
Cast Iron Dobbie: Jockey (c. 1939) by Paul Poffinbarger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082983/cast-iron-dobbie-jockey-c-1939-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain license
Sports club post template, editable social media design
Sports club post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633282/sports-club-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Figurehead "General Schofield" (c. 1939) by Molly Bodenstein
Figurehead "General Schofield" (c. 1939) by Molly Bodenstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083470/figurehead-general-schofield-c-1939-molly-bodensteinFree Image from public domain license
Big sale blog banner template, editable text
Big sale blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598063/big-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Powder Horn (c. 1939) by Joseph Papa
Powder Horn (c. 1939) by Joseph Papa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084334/powder-horn-c-1939-joseph-papaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Toy Bank: Negro Boy Head (c. 1939) by Walter Hochstrasser
Toy Bank: Negro Boy Head (c. 1939) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084946/toy-bank-negro-boy-head-c-1939-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Fashion design course Instagram post template, editable text
Fashion design course Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597738/fashion-design-course-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Beaded Bag (1935/1942) by William Kieckhofel
Beaded Bag (1935/1942) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059030/beaded-bag-19351942-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Silk Apron (c. 1939) by Erwin Schwabe
Silk Apron (c. 1939) by Erwin Schwabe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084610/silk-apron-c-1939-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain license
Editable shopping animal character craft collage design element set
Editable shopping animal character craft collage design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15238873/editable-shopping-animal-character-craft-collage-design-element-setView license
Opera Bag (c. 1939) by John H Tercuzzi
Opera Bag (c. 1939) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084065/opera-bag-c-1939-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198891/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackerman
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackerman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082563/bandbox-c-1939-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10416314/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Man's Coat (c. 1939) by Henry De Wolfe
Man's Coat (c. 1939) by Henry De Wolfe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083959/mans-coat-c-1939-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain license