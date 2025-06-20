rawpixel
Tufted Candlewick Bedspread (c. 1939) by Catherine Fowler
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Bedspread (c. 1940) by Catherine Fowler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085407/bedspread-c-1940-catherine-fowlerFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Quilt (c. 1939) by Catherine Fowler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084360/quilt-c-1939-catherine-fowlerFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Printed Cotton (c. 1941) by Catherine Fowler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087956/printed-cotton-c-1941-catherine-fowlerFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Chintzes from Quilt (c. 1938) by Catherine Fowler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079255/chintzes-from-quilt-c-1938-catherine-fowlerFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Turkey Track Quilt (c. 1941) by Catherine Fowler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088343/turkey-track-quilt-c-1941-catherine-fowlerFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Bedspread (c. 1939) by Bessie Forman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082651/bedspread-c-1939-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Bedspread (c. 1941) by Arlene Perkins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087335/bedspread-c-1941-arlene-perkinsFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Bedspread (c. 1936) by E Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064267/bedspread-c-1936-boydFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Bedspread (c. 1936) by Mary Berner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064265/bedspread-c-1936-mary-bernerFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Cravat (c. 1937) by Catherine Fowler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074140/cravat-c-1937-catherine-fowlerFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Colcha (Bedspread) (c. 1937) by Margery Parish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073949/colcha-bedspread-c-1937-margery-parishFree Image from public domain license
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView license
Printed Bedspread (c. 1938) by Edward Kibbee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081147/printed-bedspread-c-1938-edward-kibbeeFree Image from public domain license
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Appliqued Bedspread (c. 1938) by Suzanne Roy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078497/appliqued-bedspread-c-1938-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain license
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bedspread (c. 1939) by Henry Granet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082653/bedspread-c-1939-henry-granetFree Image from public domain license
Boutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977212/boutique-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bedspread (c. 1940) by Charlotte Winter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085405/bedspread-c-1940-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain license
Sports motivation logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20509240/sports-motivation-logo-template-editable-textView license
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1939) by Sylvia Dezon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084203/patchwork-quilt-c-1939-sylvia-dezonFree Image from public domain license
Skincare branding logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21000645/skincare-branding-logo-template-editable-textView license
Cotton Prints (c. 1939) by Albert Levone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083203/cotton-prints-c-1939-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain license
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Patchwork from Spread (Quilt) (c. 1939) by Inez McCombs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084204/patchwork-from-spread-quilt-c-1939-inez-mccombsFree Image from public domain license
Dance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889672/dance-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Hand Woven Coverlet (c. 1939) by M Louise Kent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083705/hand-woven-coverlet-c-1939-louise-kentFree Image from public domain license
Neon nights beach party poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20347499/neon-nights-beach-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Quilt (c. 1939) by Alice Cosgrove
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084386/quilt-c-1939-alice-cosgroveFree Image from public domain license