Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsmugphotovaseVase (1939) by Alfred H SmithOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 911 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3111 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHome decor sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828367/home-decor-sale-instagram-post-templateView licensePitcher (c. 1939) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084242/pitcher-c-1939-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCrock (c. 1939) by Anne Nemtzoffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083245/crock-c-1939-anne-nemtzoffFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePitcher (c. 1939) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084240/pitcher-c-1939-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor floral balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10349556/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseCrock (c. 1940) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089351/crock-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBean Pot (c. 1939) by Georgine E Masonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082633/bean-pot-c-1939-georgine-masonFree Image from public domain licenseCeramic studio Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828476/ceramic-studio-instagram-post-templateView licensePitcher (c. 1939) by Elsie Weinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084266/pitcher-c-1939-elsie-weinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor floral balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203003/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1940) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089532/pitcher-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10277469/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licenseGrease Lamp (c. 1939) by Sarkis Erganianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083657/grease-lamp-c-1939-sarkis-erganianFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10595979/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licenseStoneware Pitcher (c. 1939) by Richard Barnetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084796/stoneware-pitcher-c-1939-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor floral balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11443872/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseCrock (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083243/crock-c-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10308505/watercolor-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView licensePottery Jug (c. 1939) by George C Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084322/pottery-jug-c-1939-george-brownFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195203/watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseCrock (c. 1939) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083246/crock-c-1939-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table at balcony, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458781/editable-watercolor-dining-table-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePitcher (c. 1939) by Elisabeth Fuldahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084259/pitcher-c-1939-elisabeth-fuldaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441899/watercolor-woman-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePa. German Pitcher (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076136/pa-german-pitcher-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseFloral black ceramic mug mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14874134/floral-black-ceramic-mug-mockup-editable-designView licenseCrock (c. 1939) by Anne Nemtzoffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083244/crock-c-1939-anne-nemtzoffFree Image from public domain licenseCute coffee mug mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7428816/cute-coffee-mug-mockup-editable-designView licensePitcher (1938) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081054/pitcher-1938-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseTea & coffee cafe poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12535993/tea-coffee-cafe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJar (c. 1939) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083837/jar-c-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseTea Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894717/tea-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCrock (c. 1939) by Elsie Weinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083247/crock-c-1939-elsie-weinFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee mug editable mockup element, blue product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7599832/coffee-mug-editable-mockup-element-blue-product-designView licenseJar (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083836/jar-c-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseWhite ceramic mug mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14869254/white-ceramic-mug-mockup-editable-designView licenseCrock (c. 1936) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065325/crock-c-1936-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license