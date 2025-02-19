rawpixel
Utility Box (c. 1939) by Christabel Scrymser
Grow flower Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395602/grow-flower-facebook-post-templateView license
Utility Box (c. 1953) by Christabel Scrymser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088913/utility-box-c-1953-christabel-scrymserFree Image from public domain license
Vintage furniture collection poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14778949/vintage-furniture-collection-poster-templateView license
Nursing Bottle (c. 1938) by Christabel Scrymser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080668/nursing-bottle-c-1938-christabel-scrymserFree Image from public domain license
Pink rose frame, editable floral round badge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9831215/pink-rose-frame-editable-floral-round-badgeView license
Gunpowder Flask (c. 1939) by Christabel Scrymser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083681/gunpowder-flask-c-1939-christabel-scrymserFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor red rose pattern background, editable flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11633707/watercolor-red-rose-pattern-background-editable-flower-designView license
Chest (c. 1939) by Grace Bolser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083013/chest-c-1939-grace-bolserFree Image from public domain license
Red rose desktop wallpaper, editable watercolor flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11633716/red-rose-desktop-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-flower-designView license
Liquor Carrier (c. 1939) by Amos C Brinton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083948/liquor-carrier-c-1939-amos-brintonFree Image from public domain license
Red rose pattern, editable watercolor flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551629/red-rose-pattern-editable-watercolor-flower-designView license
Parlor Flower Stand (c. 1939) by Nicholas Zupa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084191/parlor-flower-stand-c-1939-nicholas-zupaFree Image from public domain license
Autumnal flowers desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9207722/autumnal-flowers-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dressing Table (c. 1939) by William H Edwards
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083397/dressing-table-c-1939-william-edwardsFree Image from public domain license
Autumnal flowers border background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9207699/autumnal-flowers-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackerman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082605/bandbox-c-1939-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain license
Autumnal flowers border background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9207683/autumnal-flowers-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wall Decoration (c. 1939) by John Collins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085087/wall-decoration-c-1939-john-collinsFree Image from public domain license
Yellow hollyhocks desktop wallpaper, editable watercolor flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683569/yellow-hollyhocks-desktop-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-flower-designView license
Doll's Hat (c. 1939) by Marie Alain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083332/dolls-hat-c-1939-marie-alainFree Image from public domain license
Red rose frame, editable botanical oval badge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9831137/red-rose-frame-editable-botanical-oval-badgeView license
Chest (c. 1939) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083007/chest-c-1939-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Side Chair (c. 1939) by Charles Henning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084609/side-chair-c-1939-charles-henningFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor yellow hollyhocks pattern background, editable flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683571/watercolor-yellow-hollyhocks-pattern-background-editable-flower-designView license
Mahogany Shaving Mirror (c. 1939) by Cushman Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083955/mahogany-shaving-mirror-c-1939-cushman-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885811/editable-watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-remix-designView license
Secretary (c. 1939) by Ralph Morton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084525/secretary-c-1939-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885786/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView license
Cradle (c. 1939) by Pearl Davis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083226/cradle-c-1939-pearl-davisFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10698707/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView license
Corner Cupboard (c. 1939) by Leslie Macklem
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083185/corner-cupboard-c-1939-leslie-macklemFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848899/watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Painted Wooden Chest or Casket (c. 1939) by Roy Moon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084178/painted-wooden-chest-casket-c-1939-roy-moonFree Image from public domain license
Yellow hollyhocks pattern, editable watercolor flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11553851/yellow-hollyhocks-pattern-editable-watercolor-flower-designView license
Lowboy (c. 1939) by Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083961/lowboy-c-1939-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885843/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView license
Trastero (chest) (c. 1939) by Margery Parish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084985/trastero-chest-c-1939-margery-parishFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10849040/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView license
Washstand (c. 1939) by Henry Moran
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085150/washstand-c-1939-henry-moranFree Image from public domain license