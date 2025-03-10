Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehandbaseballfacesportspersonartpublic domainclothingVisiting Card Tray (c. 1939) by Helen HobartOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 883 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3912 x 2878 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBaseball match Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12578325/baseball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseVisiting Card Tray (c. 1941) by Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088348/visiting-card-tray-c-1941-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball match Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12518995/baseball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVisiting Card Tray (c. 1940) by Helen Hobarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087079/visiting-card-tray-c-1940-helen-hobartFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12472164/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePin Tray (c. 1939) by Helen Hobarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084246/pin-tray-c-1939-helen-hobartFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball lessons Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601649/baseball-lessons-instagram-post-templateView licensePunch and Judy Penny Bank (c. 1939) by Cushman Parkerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084361/punch-and-judy-penny-bank-c-1939-cushman-parkerFree Image from public domain licenseMatch day Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12578224/match-day-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseLeather Fire Bucket (c. 1939) by Page Coffmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083930/leather-fire-bucket-c-1939-page-coffmanFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894046/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePin Tray (c. 1939) by Helen Hobarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084254/pin-tray-c-1939-helen-hobartFree Image from public domain licenseSports day competition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601479/sports-day-competition-instagram-post-templateView licenseFiremark (c. 1937) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074831/firemark-c-1937-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseKids sports club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526804/kids-sports-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSanto (c. 1937) by Ranka S Woodshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076859/santo-c-1937-ranka-woodsFree Image from public domain licensePlay time Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526818/play-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoll's Hat (c. 1939) by Marie Alainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083332/dolls-hat-c-1939-marie-alainFree Image from public domain licenseMatch highlights Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13509996/match-highlights-instagram-post-templateView licenseCandlestick (c. 1939) by Helen Hobarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082899/candlestick-c-1939-helen-hobartFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball match, creative sports collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832417/baseball-match-creative-sports-collage-editable-designView licenseMatch Safe (c. 1939) by Helen Hobarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083994/match-safe-c-1939-helen-hobartFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau baseball player background, editable character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647522/art-nouveau-baseball-player-background-editable-character-elementView licenseGloves (c. 1937) by Jessie M Bengehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075040/gloves-c-1937-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894008/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBrooch (c. 1937) by Isidore Steinberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073212/brooch-c-1937-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain licenseMatch day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12518997/match-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJardiniere (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066669/jardiniere-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseSeason tickets Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13509788/season-tickets-instagram-post-templateView licenseFiremark (c. 1937) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074839/firemark-c-1937-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseSport camp poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428480/sport-camp-poster-templateView licenseFoot Scraper (c. 1939) by Helen Hobarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083588/foot-scraper-c-1939-helen-hobartFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428071/baseball-facebook-post-templateView licensePlate (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070268/plate-c-1936-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball tryout Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12481461/baseball-tryout-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePottery Piece (c. 1939) by Sydney Robertshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084327/pottery-piece-c-1939-sydney-robertsFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican football athlete, sport editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10227568/american-football-athlete-sport-editable-remixView licenseLantern (c. 1940) by Helen Hobarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086249/lantern-c-1940-helen-hobartFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428057/baseball-facebook-post-templateView licenseSugar Scoop (c. 1941) by Lelah Nelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088238/sugar-scoop-c-1941-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain license