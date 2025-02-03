rawpixel
Wall Decoration (c. 1939) by John Collins
Editable vintage border textured background
Butter Mold (c. 1939) by John Price
Editable vintage border desktop wallpaper
Over Mantel Picture (c. 1939) by John Collins
Editable vintage border textured background
Over Mantel Picture (c. 1939) by John Collins
Editable blue aesthetic vintage collage
Crewel Embroidery Valance (c. 1937) by Lawrence Peterson
Editable vintage paper collage background
Resist Printed Linen (c. 1936) by Michael Trekur
Van Gogh's portrait background, remixed by rawpixel
Commemorative Coverlet (c. 1939) by John Wilkes
Ephemera pattern desktop wallpaper, editable vintage design
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Martin Partyka
Ephemera collage element set, editable vintage design
Stencilled Wall (Detail) (c. 1937) by Ray Holden
Editable paper texture collage background
Wallpaper (c. 1939) by Moses Bank
Watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, editable remix design
Crock (c. 1941) by John Tarantino
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable remix design
Doll's Hat (c. 1939) by Marie Alain
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Quilt (c. 1939) by Katherine Hastings
Watercolor woman png element, editable remix design
Pottery Pig (c. 1938) by John Winters
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Pa. German Hound's Band from Conestoga Wagon (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkin
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Economy White Cap (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Tapestry (c. 1939) by Pearl Gibbo
Editable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
Garden (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Watercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Valentine
Watercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Chair Seat (c. 1937) by Samuel O Klein
Fabric Effect
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Jules Lefevere
