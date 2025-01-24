rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by George E Rhone
Save
Edit Image
personcrosschurchartwatercolourbuildingwallpublic domain
Christian community poster template, editable text and design
Christian community poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710063/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Wall Painting and Niche: Restoration Drawing (c. 1939) by George E Rhone
Wall Painting and Niche: Restoration Drawing (c. 1939) by George E Rhone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085105/wall-painting-and-niche-restoration-drawing-c-1939-george-rhoneFree Image from public domain license
Christmas Church concert post template, editable social media design
Christmas Church concert post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828914/christmas-church-concert-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Wall Painting (1938) by William McAuley
Wall Painting (1938) by William McAuley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082175/wall-painting-1938-william-mcauleyFree Image from public domain license
Christmas Church Concert blog banner template, editable text
Christmas Church Concert blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10111675/christmas-church-concert-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Wall Painting (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffels
Wall Painting (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088370/wall-painting-c-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait background, Gustav Klimt's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait background, Gustav Klimt's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552052/png-adult-altar-ancient-historyView license
Wall Painting (1939) by Edward Jewett
Wall Painting (1939) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085094/wall-painting-1939-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Together we pray blog banner template
Together we pray blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786815/together-pray-blog-banner-templateView license
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Edward Jewett
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085107/wall-painting-c-1939-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Christmas embroidery design element set, editable design
Christmas embroidery design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16186012/christmas-embroidery-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Restoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
Restoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084428/image-church-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain license
Christian community Facebook story template, editable design
Christian community Facebook story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710091/christian-community-facebook-story-template-editable-designView license
Laguna Main Altarpiece (1935/1942) by E Boyd
Laguna Main Altarpiece (1935/1942) by E Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061154/laguna-main-altarpiece-19351942-boydFree Image from public domain license
Christian community Instagram post template, editable text
Christian community Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496656/christian-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Statue of Santo (probably St. Dominic) (1941) by Juanita Donahoo
Statue of Santo (probably St. Dominic) (1941) by Juanita Donahoo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088195/statue-santo-probably-st-dominic-1941-juanita-donahooFree Image from public domain license
Christian community blog banner template, editable text
Christian community blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710047/christian-community-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Restoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
Restoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084420/image-church-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain license
Church Service poster template
Church Service poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428111/church-service-poster-templateView license
Wall Paper and Border (c. 1936) by Burton Ewing
Wall Paper and Border (c. 1936) by Burton Ewing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072407/wall-paper-and-border-c-1936-burton-ewingFree Image from public domain license
Worship service poster template
Worship service poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13495708/worship-service-poster-templateView license
Wall Painting (Reredos) (1939) by William McAuley
Wall Painting (Reredos) (1939) by William McAuley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085108/wall-painting-reredos-1939-william-mcauleyFree Image from public domain license
Luxury wall decor, editable interior design
Luxury wall decor, editable interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12767633/luxury-wall-decor-editable-interior-designView license
Sanctum, Carved from Wood (1937) by Alexander Chudom
Sanctum, Carved from Wood (1937) by Alexander Chudom
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076860/sanctum-carved-from-wood-1937-alexander-chudomFree Image from public domain license
Youth Bible school Instagram post template, editable text
Youth Bible school Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11557021/youth-bible-school-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Side Altar, San Luis Rey Mission (1936) by Howard H Sherman
Side Altar, San Luis Rey Mission (1936) by Howard H Sherman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070970/side-altar-san-luis-rey-mission-1936-howard-shermanFree Image from public domain license
Elegant vintage mansion illustrations collection, editable design element set
Elegant vintage mansion illustrations collection, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418307/elegant-vintage-mansion-illustrations-collection-editable-design-element-setView license
Retablo (1935/1942) by Margery Parish
Retablo (1935/1942) by Margery Parish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062578/retablo-19351942-margery-parishFree Image from public domain license
Christian youth camp Instagram post template, editable text
Christian youth camp Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11768197/christian-youth-camp-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Santos Retablos (1936) by Maude Valle
Santos Retablos (1936) by Maude Valle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070698/santos-retablos-1936-maude-valleFree Image from public domain license
Funeral service poster template
Funeral service poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12897756/funeral-service-poster-templateView license
Baptismal Font with Top (c. 1936) by George Seideneck
Baptismal Font with Top (c. 1936) by George Seideneck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064219/baptismal-font-with-top-c-1936-george-seideneckFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service poster template, editable text and design
Sunday service poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12569405/sunday-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Ontwerp voor een kruisbeeld (c. 1775 - c. 1785) by Luigi Valadier
Ontwerp voor een kruisbeeld (c. 1775 - c. 1785) by Luigi Valadier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13739384/ontwerp-voor-een-kruisbeeld-c-1775-1785-luigi-valadierFree Image from public domain license
Religious faith Instagram post template
Religious faith Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13827329/religious-faith-instagram-post-templateView license
The Blind Prince (c. 1550) by Lambert Suavius
The Blind Prince (c. 1550) by Lambert Suavius
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9999461/the-blind-prince-c-1550-lambert-suaviusFree Image from public domain license
Christmas Church Concert poster template, editable text & design
Christmas Church Concert poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10111664/christmas-church-concert-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Small Carved Chest (c. 1939) by Ralph Boyer
Small Carved Chest (c. 1939) by Ralph Boyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084704/small-carved-chest-c-1939-ralph-boyerFree Image from public domain license
Luxury wall decor, editable interior design
Luxury wall decor, editable interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12763906/luxury-wall-decor-editable-interior-designView license
Design for an Arch by John Ruskin
Design for an Arch by John Ruskin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8985795/design-for-arch-john-ruskinFree Image from public domain license