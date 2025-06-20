Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagetextureartwatercolourhousewallpublic domainpaintingscanvasWall Decoration, on Adobe Ranch House (c. 1939) by Frank C BarksOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 938 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3202 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPhoto frame mockup, editable retro living room wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888425/photo-frame-mockup-editable-retro-living-room-wallView licenseChest with Drawers (c. 1939) by Walter G Capuozzohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083032/chest-with-drawers-c-1939-walter-capuozzoFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, pink paint texture photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7819450/picture-frame-mockup-pink-paint-texture-photoView licenseChest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083018/chest-drawers-c-1939-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame editable mockup, woman decorating wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7709253/photo-frame-editable-mockup-woman-decorating-wallView licenseLeather Seat (c. 1939) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083928/leather-seat-c-1939-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseFootstool (c. 1939) by Frank Eisemanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083594/footstool-c-1939-frank-eisemanFree Image from public domain licenseArt fair Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948831/art-fair-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWall Painting (c. 1939) by Edward Jewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085107/wall-painting-c-1939-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713883/living-room-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseRestoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084428/image-church-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain licenseEditable colorful watercolor house design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15339116/editable-colorful-watercolor-house-design-element-setView licenseRestoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084420/image-church-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14717898/living-room-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseShelf Clock (c. 1940) by Raymond Neumannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086695/shelf-clock-c-1940-raymond-neumannFree Image from public domain licenseWedding sign mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9187851/wedding-sign-mockup-editable-designView licensePennsylvania German Hanging Salt Box (c. 1939) by Betty Jean Davishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084200/pennsylvania-german-hanging-salt-box-c-1939-betty-jean-davisFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame editable mockup, wall decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10319601/photo-frame-editable-mockup-wall-decorationView licenseWall Cabinet (c. 1939) by Betty Jean Davishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085088/wall-cabinet-c-1939-betty-jean-davisFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714338/living-room-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseShelf Clock (c. 1939) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084576/shelf-clock-c-1939-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room photo frame editable mockup, wall decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682685/living-room-photo-frame-editable-mockup-wall-decorView licenseBit with Curb (c. 1940) by Frank C Barkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088950/bit-with-curb-c-1940-frank-barksFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room photo frames editable mockup, wall decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681508/living-room-photo-frames-editable-mockup-wall-decorView licenseClock (c. 1939) by Dorothea A Farringtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083127/clock-c-1939-dorothea-farringtonFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame editable mockup, realistic interiorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12117869/photo-frame-editable-mockup-realistic-interiorView licenseWindow Recess, and Casement Details (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085218/window-recess-and-casement-details-c-1939-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseStylish living room poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11950693/stylish-living-room-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSecretary (c. 1937) by Randolph F Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076890/secretary-c-1937-randolph-millerFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128014/picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseDesk (c. 1936) by Fred Weisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065443/desk-c-1936-fred-weissFree Image from public domain licenseStylish living room Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11950694/stylish-living-room-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseDesk (c. 1938) by Samuel Finemanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079604/desk-c-1938-samuel-finemanFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, woman decorating wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7763608/photo-frame-mockup-woman-decorating-wallView licenseTabernacle (c. 1939) by Josephine C Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084846/tabernacle-c-1939-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain licenseStylish living room Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11734024/stylish-living-room-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChest with Drawers (c. 1937) by Isidore Sovenskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073630/chest-with-drawers-c-1937-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable picture frame mockup, home decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10559313/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decor-designView licenseTwo Drawer Sunflower Chest - side view (c. 1936) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072229/two-drawer-sunflower-chest-side-view-c-1936-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license