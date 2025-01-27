rawpixel
Wall Painting (1939) by Edward Jewett
Church service Instagram post template
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Edward Jewett
Worship service blog banner template
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by George E Rhone
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Wall Painting (Reredos) (1939) by William McAuley
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Wall Painting and Niche: Restoration Drawing (c. 1939) by George E Rhone
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Wall Painting (1938) by William McAuley
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Restoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
Watercolor building entrance, editable desktop wallpaper design
Restoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
Church online Instagram post template, editable design
Side Altar, San Luis Rey Mission (1936) by Howard H Sherman
Watercolor building entrance, editable desktop wallpaper design
Wall Painting (Reredos) (1941) by Cornelius Christoffels
Good Friday poster template
Wall Painting (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffels
Good Friday celebration poster template
Wall Painting: Restoration Drawing (1940) by Edith Towner
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Wall and Ceiling Decorations (1936) by Randolph F Miller
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Crucifix (c. 1936) by Juanita Donahoo
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Wall Bracket (Eccleasiastical) (1939) by Edward Jewett
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Baptismal Font with Top (c. 1936) by George Seideneck
Watercolor building entrance png element, editable remix design
Lintel, over Cemetery Gateway (1937) by Albert Pratt
Watercolor building entrance mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Panel - Cross and Drapes (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Watercolor building entrance mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Detail, Painted Decoration on Sanctuary Wall (c. 1939) by Edward Jewett
Building entrance mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Wall Paper and Border (1937) by Nicholas Acampora
Building entrance mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Statue of Santo (probably St. Dominic) (1941) by Juanita Donahoo
