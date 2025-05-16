rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Wallet (c. 1939) by Ralph Morton
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsbagphototextantique
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Purse (c. 1938) by Ralph Morton
Purse (c. 1938) by Ralph Morton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081183/purse-c-1938-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain license
Flea market poster template, editable text and design
Flea market poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498650/flea-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Gold Purse (c. 1938) by Ralph Morton
Gold Purse (c. 1938) by Ralph Morton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080042/gold-purse-c-1938-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601182/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Secretary (c. 1939) by Ralph Morton
Secretary (c. 1939) by Ralph Morton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084525/secretary-c-1939-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Inlaid Chippendale Chair Panel (c. 1939) by Ralph Morton
Inlaid Chippendale Chair Panel (c. 1939) by Ralph Morton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083802/inlaid-chippendale-chair-panel-c-1939-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Purse (c. 1938) by Ralph Atkinson
Purse (c. 1938) by Ralph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081184/purse-c-1938-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license
Flea market blog banner template, editable text
Flea market blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601164/flea-market-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Carpet Bag (c. 1939) by Samuel O Klein
Carpet Bag (c. 1939) by Samuel O Klein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082943/carpet-bag-c-1939-samuel-kleinFree Image from public domain license
Giveaway poster template, editable text and design
Giveaway poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596449/giveaway-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Reticule (c. 1939) by Marie Alain
Reticule (c. 1939) by Marie Alain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084419/reticule-c-1939-marie-alainFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601189/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Dining Room Chair (c. 1939) by Ralph Morton
Dining Room Chair (c. 1939) by Ralph Morton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083305/dining-room-chair-c-1939-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain license
Sports club post template, editable social media design
Sports club post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633282/sports-club-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Camp Lamp (c. 1939) by Albert Rudin
Camp Lamp (c. 1939) by Albert Rudin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082880/camp-lamp-c-1939-albert-rudinFree Image from public domain license
Save animals poster template, editable text & design
Save animals poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11634274/save-animals-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Love Seat (c. 1942) by Ralph Morton
Love Seat (c. 1942) by Ralph Morton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088623/love-seat-c-1942-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain license
German language book cover template
German language book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14403682/german-language-book-cover-templateView license
Queen Anne Chair (c. 1942) by Ralph Morton
Queen Anne Chair (c. 1942) by Ralph Morton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088665/queen-anne-chair-c-1942-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Purse (1935/1942) by Isidore Steinberg
Purse (1935/1942) by Isidore Steinberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062017/purse-19351942-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Joseph Rothenberg
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Joseph Rothenberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082569/bandbox-c-1939-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain license
Giveaway poster Instagram story template, editable text
Giveaway poster Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681079/giveaway-poster-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Beaded Bag (c. 1937) by Frank C Barks
Beaded Bag (c. 1937) by Frank C Barks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072984/beaded-bag-c-1937-frank-barksFree Image from public domain license
Tennis classes post template, editable social media design
Tennis classes post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633268/tennis-classes-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Beaded Bag (c. 1938) by Ralph Atkinson
Beaded Bag (c. 1938) by Ralph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078585/beaded-bag-c-1938-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license
Travel agency Instagram post template
Travel agency Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693132/travel-agency-instagram-post-templateView license
Water Can (c. 1939) by Mildred Ford
Water Can (c. 1939) by Mildred Ford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085163/water-can-c-1939-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain license
Beach holiday Instagram post template
Beach holiday Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693040/beach-holiday-instagram-post-templateView license
Sewing Box (c. 1936) by Albert Levone
Sewing Box (c. 1936) by Albert Levone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070790/sewing-box-c-1936-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain license
Giveaway poster Instagram post template, editable text
Giveaway poster Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681086/giveaway-poster-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Settee (1935/1942) by Ralph Morton
Settee (1935/1942) by Ralph Morton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069580/settee-19351942-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain license
Skip the plastics Instagram post template, editable text
Skip the plastics Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596882/skip-the-plastics-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Purse (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
Purse (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068134/purse-c-1936-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain license
Big sale poster template, editable text and design
Big sale poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681501/big-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Ralph Morton
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Ralph Morton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082229/weather-vane-c-1938-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain license