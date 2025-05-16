Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsbagphototextantiqueWallet (c. 1939) by Ralph MortonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 894 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3052 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licensePurse (c. 1938) by Ralph Mortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081183/purse-c-1938-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498650/flea-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGold Purse (c. 1938) by Ralph Mortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080042/gold-purse-c-1938-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601182/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSecretary (c. 1939) by Ralph Mortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084525/secretary-c-1939-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseInlaid Chippendale Chair Panel (c. 1939) by Ralph Mortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083802/inlaid-chippendale-chair-panel-c-1939-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePurse (c. 1938) by Ralph Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081184/purse-c-1938-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601164/flea-market-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCarpet Bag (c. 1939) by Samuel O Kleinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082943/carpet-bag-c-1939-samuel-kleinFree Image from public domain licenseGiveaway poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596449/giveaway-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseReticule (c. 1939) by Marie Alainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084419/reticule-c-1939-marie-alainFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601189/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDining Room Chair (c. 1939) by Ralph Mortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083305/dining-room-chair-c-1939-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain licenseSports club post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633282/sports-club-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseCamp Lamp (c. 1939) by Albert Rudinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082880/camp-lamp-c-1939-albert-rudinFree Image from public domain licenseSave animals poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11634274/save-animals-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseLove Seat (c. 1942) by Ralph Mortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088623/love-seat-c-1942-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain licenseGerman language book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14403682/german-language-book-cover-templateView licenseQueen Anne Chair (c. 1942) by Ralph Mortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088665/queen-anne-chair-c-1942-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePurse (1935/1942) by Isidore Steinberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062017/purse-19351942-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Joseph Rothenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082569/bandbox-c-1939-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain licenseGiveaway poster Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681079/giveaway-poster-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseBeaded Bag (c. 1937) by Frank C Barkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072984/beaded-bag-c-1937-frank-barksFree Image from public domain licenseTennis classes post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633268/tennis-classes-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseBeaded Bag (c. 1938) by Ralph Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078585/beaded-bag-c-1938-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain licenseTravel agency Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693132/travel-agency-instagram-post-templateView licenseWater Can (c. 1939) by Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085163/water-can-c-1939-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain licenseBeach holiday Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693040/beach-holiday-instagram-post-templateView licenseSewing Box (c. 1936) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070790/sewing-box-c-1936-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseGiveaway poster Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681086/giveaway-poster-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSettee (1935/1942) by Ralph Mortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069580/settee-19351942-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain licenseSkip the plastics Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596882/skip-the-plastics-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePurse (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068134/purse-c-1936-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain licenseBig sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681501/big-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1938) by Ralph Mortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082229/weather-vane-c-1938-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain license