rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Martin Partyka
Save
Edit Image
public domain pattern floralpublic domain birdembroideryfloral public domainanimalbirdpatternart
Aesthetic nature & animal embroidery craft, editable design element set
Aesthetic nature & animal embroidery craft, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13729189/aesthetic-nature-animal-embroidery-craft-editable-design-element-setView license
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Martin Partyka
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085110/wall-painting-c-1939-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic nature & animal embroidery craft, editable design element set
Aesthetic nature & animal embroidery craft, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13725875/aesthetic-nature-animal-embroidery-craft-editable-design-element-setView license
Hand-Painted Wall (c. 1939) by Martin Partyka
Hand-Painted Wall (c. 1939) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083700/hand-painted-wall-c-1939-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage bird illustrations on branches, editable design element set
Vintage bird illustrations on branches, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418015/vintage-bird-illustrations-branches-editable-design-element-setView license
Hand Painted Wall (Detail) (c. 1939) by Martin Partyka
Hand Painted Wall (Detail) (c. 1939) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083706/hand-painted-wall-detail-c-1939-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic autumn flower computer wallpaper, seasonal botanical background, editable design
Aesthetic autumn flower computer wallpaper, seasonal botanical background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9260721/png-aesthetic-autumn-backgroundView license
Hand Painted Wall (Detail) (c. 1939) by Martin Partyka
Hand Painted Wall (Detail) (c. 1939) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083704/hand-painted-wall-detail-c-1939-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Colorful birds on branches, editable design element set
Colorful birds on branches, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418158/colorful-birds-branches-editable-design-element-setView license
Chintz Valance for Poster Bed (c. 1935) by Raymond Manupelli
Chintz Valance for Poster Bed (c. 1935) by Raymond Manupelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059552/chintz-valance-for-poster-bed-c-1935-raymond-manupelliFree Image from public domain license
Art crafts workshop Facebook post template
Art crafts workshop Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408576/art-crafts-workshop-facebook-post-templateView license
Embroidered Footstool Cover (c. 1938) by Edward Unger
Embroidered Footstool Cover (c. 1938) by Edward Unger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079829/embroidered-footstool-cover-c-1938-edward-ungerFree Image from public domain license
Egg hunt Facebook post template
Egg hunt Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408210/egg-hunt-facebook-post-templateView license
Over Mantel Picture (c. 1939) by John Collins
Over Mantel Picture (c. 1939) by John Collins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084092/over-mantel-picture-c-1939-john-collinsFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic embroidery nature, editable design element remix set
Aesthetic embroidery nature, editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381047/aesthetic-embroidery-nature-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
Friendship Pillow (1939) by Max Fernekes
Friendship Pillow (1939) by Max Fernekes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083614/friendship-pillow-1939-max-fernekesFree Image from public domain license
Nature-inspired embroidery animal designs, editable element set
Nature-inspired embroidery animal designs, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16496136/nature-inspired-embroidery-animal-designs-editable-element-setView license
Beaded Bag (c. 1936) by James McLellan
Beaded Bag (c. 1936) by James McLellan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064240/beaded-bag-c-1936-james-mclellanFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic embroidery nature, editable design element remix set
Aesthetic embroidery nature, editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15380060/aesthetic-embroidery-nature-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
Inn Sign: "A. Phelps'" (c. 1939) by Martin Partyka
Inn Sign: "A. Phelps'" (c. 1939) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083821/inn-sign-a-phelps-c-1939-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic embroidery nature, editable design element remix set
Aesthetic embroidery nature, editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15380076/aesthetic-embroidery-nature-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
Beaded Bag (c. 1940) by Robert Stewart
Beaded Bag (c. 1940) by Robert Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085394/beaded-bag-c-1940-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic embroidery nature, editable design element remix set
Aesthetic embroidery nature, editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379637/aesthetic-embroidery-nature-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
Beaded Bag (c. 1939) by Marion Gaskill
Beaded Bag (c. 1939) by Marion Gaskill
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082629/beaded-bag-c-1939-marion-gaskillFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView license
Hooked Rug (c. 1939) by Georgine E Mason
Hooked Rug (c. 1939) by Georgine E Mason
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083760/hooked-rug-c-1939-georgine-masonFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Quilt (c. 1937) by Charles Bowman
Quilt (c. 1937) by Charles Bowman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076651/quilt-c-1937-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain license
Year of Tiger Instagram post template, editable text
Year of Tiger Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923534/year-tiger-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Valance (Detail) (c. 1941) by Marion Gaylord
Valance (Detail) (c. 1941) by Marion Gaylord
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088356/valance-detail-c-1941-marion-gaylordFree Image from public domain license
Flying Japanese crane computer wallpaper, traditional animal illustration, editable design
Flying Japanese crane computer wallpaper, traditional animal illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042248/png-aesthetic-animal-asianView license
Bed Hanging (Detail) (c. 1939) by Martha Elliot
Bed Hanging (Detail) (c. 1939) by Martha Elliot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082655/bed-hanging-detail-c-1939-martha-elliotFree Image from public domain license
Editable embroidery nature set
Editable embroidery nature set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997648/editable-embroidery-nature-setView license
Chintz (c. 1936) by George Loughridge
Chintz (c. 1936) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065022/chintz-c-1936-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418881/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView license
Set of Crewel Embroidered Bed Curtains (c. 1939) by John Oster
Set of Crewel Embroidered Bed Curtains (c. 1939) by John Oster
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084545/set-crewel-embroidered-bed-curtains-c-1939-john-osterFree Image from public domain license
Autumn felt Halloween set, editable design element
Autumn felt Halloween set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15080251/autumn-felt-halloween-set-editable-design-elementView license
Glazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
Glazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075047/glazed-chintz-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery, editable design element set
Embroidery, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418631/embroidery-editable-design-element-setView license
Damask Coverlet (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Damask Coverlet (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079545/damask-coverlet-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license