Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Edward Jewett
Elegant vintage mansion illustrations collection, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418307/elegant-vintage-mansion-illustrations-collection-editable-design-element-setView license
Restoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084420/image-church-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain license
Elegant watercolor European architecture designs, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418517/elegant-watercolor-european-architecture-designs-editable-design-element-setView license
Restoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084428/image-church-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Wall Painting (1939) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085094/wall-painting-1939-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526327/sunday-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Wall Painting and Niche: Restoration Drawing (c. 1939) by George E Rhone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085105/wall-painting-and-niche-restoration-drawing-c-1939-george-rhoneFree Image from public domain license
Sunday church post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10973272/sunday-church-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Wall Painting (Reredos) (1939) by William McAuley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085108/wall-painting-reredos-1939-william-mcauleyFree Image from public domain license
Believe in god poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823941/believe-god-poster-templateView license
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by George E Rhone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085090/wall-painting-c-1939-george-rhoneFree Image from public domain license
Together we pray blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786815/together-pray-blog-banner-templateView license
Bologna Brick Wall (c. 1896) by John Russell Pope
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10052375/bologna-brick-wall-c-1896-john-russell-popeFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Cast Iron Fence (1935/1942) by Al Curry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059497/cast-iron-fence-19351942-curryFree Image from public domain license
Orphanage donation poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823976/orphanage-donation-poster-templateView license
Lintel, over Cemetery Gateway (1937) by Albert Pratt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075706/lintel-over-cemetery-gateway-1937-albert-prattFree Image from public domain license
Church service Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761916/church-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Ontwerp voor een wandschildering voor Gerrit Duijm (c. 1783) by Jurriaan Andriessen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13788378/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain license
Celebrate freedom Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22788717/image-wallpaper-iphone-mobileView license
Wall Painting (1939) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085091/wall-painting-1939-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Prayer night post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11016276/prayer-night-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
[One from] A Volume of Drawings and Prints
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12553435/one-from-volume-drawings-and-printsFree Image from public domain license
Prayer night poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980983/prayer-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Small Carved Chest (c. 1939) by Ralph Boyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084704/small-carved-chest-c-1939-ralph-boyerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203165/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
Window Recess, and Casement Details (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085218/window-recess-and-casement-details-c-1939-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10352610/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
Wall Bracket (1935/1942) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063643/wall-bracket-19351942-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526326/sunday-service-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Decorations on Reredos and Sanctuary Walls (1940) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085591/decorations-reredos-and-sanctuary-walls-1940-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526329/sunday-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wall Bracket (Eccleasiastical) (1939) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085077/wall-bracket-eccleasiastical-1939-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9935254/sunday-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Ontwerpen voor een commode met een vitrineopstand en een altaar (c. 1750 - c. 1765) by anonymous
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13794148/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197496/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
Palatial Mantelpiece with Mercury and Hope [recto] (1571) by Austrian 16th Century and German 16th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9995271/image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Church worship service Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162976/church-worship-service-instagram-post-templateView license
Design for a Wall of a Music Room [recto] by Italian 18th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10016057/design-for-wall-music-room-recto-italian-18th-centuryFree Image from public domain license