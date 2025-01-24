Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagechurchartwatercolourbuildingfurniturewallpublic domaindrawingWall Painting (c. 1939) by Edward JewettOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 934 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3187 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarElegant vintage mansion illustrations collection, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418307/elegant-vintage-mansion-illustrations-collection-editable-design-element-setView licenseRestoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084420/image-church-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain licenseElegant watercolor European architecture designs, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418517/elegant-watercolor-european-architecture-designs-editable-design-element-setView licenseRestoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084428/image-church-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseWall Painting (1939) by Edward Jewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085094/wall-painting-1939-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526327/sunday-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWall Painting and Niche: Restoration Drawing (c. 1939) by George E Rhonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085105/wall-painting-and-niche-restoration-drawing-c-1939-george-rhoneFree Image from public domain licenseSunday church post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10973272/sunday-church-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseWall Painting (Reredos) (1939) by William McAuleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085108/wall-painting-reredos-1939-william-mcauleyFree Image from public domain licenseBelieve in god poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823941/believe-god-poster-templateView licenseWall Painting (c. 1939) by George E Rhonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085090/wall-painting-c-1939-george-rhoneFree Image from public domain licenseTogether we pray blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786815/together-pray-blog-banner-templateView licenseBologna Brick Wall (c. 1896) by John Russell Popehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10052375/bologna-brick-wall-c-1896-john-russell-popeFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseCast Iron Fence (1935/1942) by Al Curryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059497/cast-iron-fence-19351942-curryFree Image from public domain licenseOrphanage donation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823976/orphanage-donation-poster-templateView licenseLintel, over Cemetery Gateway (1937) by Albert Pratthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075706/lintel-over-cemetery-gateway-1937-albert-prattFree Image from public domain licenseChurch service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761916/church-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOntwerp voor een wandschildering voor Gerrit Duijm (c. 1783) by Jurriaan Andriessenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13788378/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseCelebrate freedom Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22788717/image-wallpaper-iphone-mobileView licenseWall Painting (1939) by Edward Jewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085091/wall-painting-1939-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain licensePrayer night post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11016276/prayer-night-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license[One from] A Volume of Drawings and Printshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12553435/one-from-volume-drawings-and-printsFree Image from public domain licensePrayer night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980983/prayer-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSmall Carved Chest (c. 1939) by Ralph Boyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084704/small-carved-chest-c-1939-ralph-boyerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203165/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseWindow Recess, and Casement Details (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085218/window-recess-and-casement-details-c-1939-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10352610/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseWall Bracket (1935/1942) by Edward Jewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063643/wall-bracket-19351942-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526326/sunday-service-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseDecorations on Reredos and Sanctuary Walls (1940) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085591/decorations-reredos-and-sanctuary-walls-1940-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526329/sunday-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWall Bracket (Eccleasiastical) (1939) by Edward Jewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085077/wall-bracket-eccleasiastical-1939-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9935254/sunday-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOntwerpen voor een commode met een vitrineopstand en een altaar (c. 1750 - c. 1765) by anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13794148/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197496/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licensePalatial Mantelpiece with Mercury and Hope [recto] (1571) by Austrian 16th Century and German 16th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9995271/image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseChurch worship service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162976/church-worship-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseDesign for a Wall of a Music Room [recto] by Italian 18th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10016057/design-for-wall-music-room-recto-italian-18th-centuryFree Image from public domain license