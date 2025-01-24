rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Wall Painting (Reredos) (1939) by William McAuley
Save
Edit Image
crosschurchartwatercolourbuildingwallpublic domainpaintings
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait background, Gustav Klimt's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait background, Gustav Klimt's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552052/png-adult-altar-ancient-historyView license
Wall Painting (1938) by William McAuley
Wall Painting (1938) by William McAuley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082175/wall-painting-1938-william-mcauleyFree Image from public domain license
Church service Instagram post template
Church service Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824130/church-service-instagram-post-templateView license
Decorations on Reredos and Sanctuary Walls (1940) by William Kieckhofel
Decorations on Reredos and Sanctuary Walls (1940) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085591/decorations-reredos-and-sanctuary-walls-1940-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Christmas embroidery design element set, editable design
Christmas embroidery design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16186012/christmas-embroidery-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Edward Jewett
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085107/wall-painting-c-1939-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Pray for peace Facebook post template
Pray for peace Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12931599/pray-for-peace-facebook-post-templateView license
Wall Painting (1939) by Edward Jewett
Wall Painting (1939) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085094/wall-painting-1939-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Church Service poster template
Church Service poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428111/church-service-poster-templateView license
Wall Painting (Reredos) (1941) by Cornelius Christoffels
Wall Painting (Reredos) (1941) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088369/wall-painting-reredos-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Together we pray blog banner template
Together we pray blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786815/together-pray-blog-banner-templateView license
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by George E Rhone
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by George E Rhone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085090/wall-painting-c-1939-george-rhoneFree Image from public domain license
Prayers Facebook post template
Prayers Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12931595/prayers-facebook-post-templateView license
Reredos-Mission San Juan Bautista (1938) by Ethel Dougan
Reredos-Mission San Juan Bautista (1938) by Ethel Dougan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081245/reredos-mission-san-juan-bautista-1938-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain license
We love Jesus Instagram post template
We love Jesus Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459840/love-jesus-instagram-post-templateView license
Restoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
Restoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084420/image-church-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain license
Church online Instagram post template, editable design
Church online Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508025/church-online-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Main Reredos in Santa Cruz Church, Santa Fe County (1935/1942) by E Boyd
Main Reredos in Santa Cruz Church, Santa Fe County (1935/1942) by E Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069327/main-reredos-santa-cruz-church-santa-county-19351942-boydFree Image from public domain license
Elegant vintage mansion illustrations collection, editable design element set
Elegant vintage mansion illustrations collection, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418307/elegant-vintage-mansion-illustrations-collection-editable-design-element-setView license
Lintel, over Cemetery Gateway (1937) by Albert Pratt
Lintel, over Cemetery Gateway (1937) by Albert Pratt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075706/lintel-over-cemetery-gateway-1937-albert-prattFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday poster template
Good Friday poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460362/good-friday-poster-templateView license
Wall Painting and Niche: Restoration Drawing (c. 1939) by George E Rhone
Wall Painting and Niche: Restoration Drawing (c. 1939) by George E Rhone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085105/wall-painting-and-niche-restoration-drawing-c-1939-george-rhoneFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203165/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
Baptismal Font with Top (c. 1936) by George Seideneck
Baptismal Font with Top (c. 1936) by George Seideneck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064219/baptismal-font-with-top-c-1936-george-seideneckFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10352610/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
Side Altar, San Luis Rey Mission (1936) by Howard H Sherman
Side Altar, San Luis Rey Mission (1936) by Howard H Sherman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070970/side-altar-san-luis-rey-mission-1936-howard-shermanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197496/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
Statue of Santo (probably St. Dominic) (1941) by Juanita Donahoo
Statue of Santo (probably St. Dominic) (1941) by Juanita Donahoo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088195/statue-santo-probably-st-dominic-1941-juanita-donahooFree Image from public domain license
Ash Wednesday poster template
Ash Wednesday poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408219/ash-wednesday-poster-templateView license
Santos Retablos (1936) by Maude Valle
Santos Retablos (1936) by Maude Valle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070698/santos-retablos-1936-maude-valleFree Image from public domain license
Palm Sunday sermon poster template
Palm Sunday sermon poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408220/palm-sunday-sermon-poster-templateView license
Restoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
Restoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084428/image-church-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain license
Youth bible school poster template
Youth bible school poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428155/youth-bible-school-poster-templateView license
Masonic Picture (c. 1939) by Michael Lauretano and Martin Partyka
Masonic Picture (c. 1939) by Michael Lauretano and Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083993/masonic-picture-c-1939-michael-lauretano-and-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Prayer night poster template, editable text and design
Prayer night poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11766009/prayer-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Wall and Ceiling Decorations (1936) by Randolph F Miller
Wall and Ceiling Decorations (1936) by Randolph F Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072362/wall-and-ceiling-decorations-1936-randolph-millerFree Image from public domain license
Youth bible school Instagram post template
Youth bible school Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824168/youth-bible-school-instagram-post-templateView license
Crucifix (c. 1936) by Juanita Donahoo
Crucifix (c. 1936) by Juanita Donahoo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065341/crucifix-c-1936-juanita-donahooFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10378754/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
Small Carved Chest (c. 1939) by Ralph Boyer
Small Carved Chest (c. 1939) by Ralph Boyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084704/small-carved-chest-c-1939-ralph-boyerFree Image from public domain license