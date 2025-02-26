Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagewallpaperchristmas wallpaperchristmas patternchristmas tree public domaindogfloral public domainfloral wallpaperchristmas treeWallpaper (c. 1939) by Moses BankOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1079 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3689 x 3317 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarChristmas bells iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776764/christmas-bells-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082550/bandbox-c-1939-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas bells iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776755/christmas-bells-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license"Jenny Lind" Mirror (c. 1939) by Regina Hendererhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082452/jenny-lind-mirror-c-1939-regina-hendererFree Image from public domain licenseSeasons greetings, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519572/seasons-greetings-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseWall Decoration (c. 1939) by John Collinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085087/wall-decoration-c-1939-john-collinsFree Image from public domain licenseHappy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView licenseNeedlepoint Panel (c. 1939) by Phyllis Dorrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084064/needlepoint-panel-c-1939-phyllis-dorrFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Walter Doranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082585/bandbox-c-1939-walter-doranFree Image from public domain licenseChurch at Christmas poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23051693/image-flower-angel-leavesView licenseFoot Scraper (c. 1939) by Helen Hobarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083588/foot-scraper-c-1939-helen-hobartFree Image from public domain licenseGift ideas Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12712798/gift-ideas-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseBandbox (section) (c. 1939) by David Dorfmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082588/bandbox-section-c-1939-david-dorfmanFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16520576/merry-christmas-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseFriendship Pillow (1939) by Max Fernekeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083614/friendship-pillow-1939-max-fernekesFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas bells background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775781/christmas-bells-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWall Painting (c. 1939) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085110/wall-painting-c-1939-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas celebration, animal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12422144/christmas-celebration-animal-remix-editable-designView licenseWoman's Shoes (c. 1939) by Marie Alainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085252/womans-shoes-c-1939-marie-alainFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas bells background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775438/christmas-bells-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHorse and Rider (c. 1939) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083767/horse-and-rider-c-1939-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas bazaar Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504129/christmas-bazaar-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseOver Mantel Picture (c. 1939) by John Collinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084092/over-mantel-picture-c-1939-john-collinsFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas sale Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12928275/christmas-sale-instagram-story-templateView licenseGarden Figure (Rabbit) (c. 1939) by Maurice Van Felixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083621/garden-figure-rabbit-c-1939-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas tree sale Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12897989/christmas-tree-sale-facebook-story-templateView licenseOver Mantel Picture (c. 1939) by John Collinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084088/over-mantel-picture-c-1939-john-collinsFree Image from public domain licenseGift ideas blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12712765/gift-ideas-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseDachsund Foot Scraper (c. 1942) by Henrietta S Hukillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088573/dachsund-foot-scraper-c-1942-henrietta-hukillFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas jazz Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12589730/christmas-jazz-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseToy Bank: Elephant (c. 1939) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084943/toy-bank-elephant-c-1939-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas lights blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723388/christmas-lights-blog-banner-templateView licenseQuilt (c. 1939) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084366/quilt-c-1939-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas vibes, animal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12421511/christmas-vibes-animal-remix-editable-designView licenseCock Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Joseph Stonefieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083141/cock-weather-vane-c-1939-joseph-stonefieldFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas holiday Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12589834/christmas-holiday-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseCommemorative Coverlet (c. 1939) by John Wilkeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083161/commemorative-coverlet-c-1939-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas Santa vibes, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760752/christmas-santa-vibes-editable-remixView licenseBedspread (c. 1939) by Henry Granethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082653/bedspread-c-1939-henry-granetFree Image from public domain license