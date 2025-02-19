rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Wall Paper Design (c. 1939) by Henry Meyers
Save
Edit Image
ornamental paintingpublic domain wall papersdesign paper public domainmappen and inkpaperpersonart
Historical tours Instagram post template, editable text
Historical tours Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11953125/historical-tours-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Yellow Glazed Chintz (c. 1939) by Joseph Lubrano
Yellow Glazed Chintz (c. 1939) by Joseph Lubrano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085292/yellow-glazed-chintz-c-1939-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain license
Ancient architecture Instagram post template, editable text
Ancient architecture Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948296/ancient-architecture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Coverlet (c. 1939) by Henry Moran
Coverlet (c. 1939) by Henry Moran
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083221/coverlet-c-1939-henry-moranFree Image from public domain license
Depression quote Instagram story template
Depression quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632465/depression-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Martin Partyka
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085110/wall-painting-c-1939-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
All we have is now poster template
All we have is now poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14733266/all-have-now-poster-templateView license
Applique and Embroidered Coverlet (c. 1939) by Margaret Concha
Applique and Embroidered Coverlet (c. 1939) by Margaret Concha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058806/applique-and-embroidered-coverlet-c-1939-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain license
Ballerina Instagram post template, editable text
Ballerina Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933785/ballerina-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Therkel Anderson
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Therkel Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079441/coverlet-c-1938-therkel-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Meditation group Instagram post template, editable text
Meditation group Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11910240/meditation-group-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Coverlet (c. 1939) by Eva Wilson
Coverlet (c. 1939) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083217/coverlet-c-1939-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Unwritten chronicles Instagram story template, editable design
Unwritten chronicles Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22788610/image-wallpaper-iphone-mobileView license
Over Mantel Picture (c. 1939) by John Collins
Over Mantel Picture (c. 1939) by John Collins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084088/over-mantel-picture-c-1939-john-collinsFree Image from public domain license
All we have is now Instagram story template
All we have is now Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14636888/all-have-now-instagram-story-templateView license
Valance (Detail) (c. 1941) by Marion Gaylord
Valance (Detail) (c. 1941) by Marion Gaylord
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088356/valance-detail-c-1941-marion-gaylordFree Image from public domain license
All we have is now blog banner template
All we have is now blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14733252/all-have-now-blog-banner-templateView license
Woven Coverlet (c. 1939) by Edith Magnette
Woven Coverlet (c. 1939) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085282/woven-coverlet-c-1939-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
All we have is now Instagram post template
All we have is now Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14733269/all-have-now-instagram-post-templateView license
Commemorative Coverlet (c. 1939) by John Wilkes
Commemorative Coverlet (c. 1939) by John Wilkes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083161/commemorative-coverlet-c-1939-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain license
Zoo poster template
Zoo poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819757/zoo-poster-templateView license
Over Mantel Picture (c. 1939) by John Collins
Over Mantel Picture (c. 1939) by John Collins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084092/over-mantel-picture-c-1939-john-collinsFree Image from public domain license
Office wall mockup, editable design
Office wall mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8677124/office-wall-mockup-editable-designView license
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Martin Partyka
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085106/wall-painting-c-1939-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Zoo opening poster template
Zoo opening poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819751/zoo-opening-poster-templateView license
Bandbox (section) (c. 1939) by David Dorfman
Bandbox (section) (c. 1939) by David Dorfman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082588/bandbox-section-c-1939-david-dorfmanFree Image from public domain license
Architectural styles Instagram post template, editable text
Architectural styles Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10186328/architectural-styles-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackerman
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackerman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082550/bandbox-c-1939-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain license
Drawing class Facebook post template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
Drawing class Facebook post template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23254984/png-pencil-drawing-butterflyView license
Needlepoint Tapestry (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Needlepoint Tapestry (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086433/needlepoint-tapestry-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Private tour poster template, editable text and design
Private tour poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537178/private-tour-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Jacquard Coverlet (1935/1942) by Paul Kelly
Jacquard Coverlet (1935/1942) by Paul Kelly
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061044/jacquard-coverlet-19351942-paul-kellyFree Image from public domain license
Christian community Instagram post template, editable text
Christian community Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771094/christian-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Carousel Horse (c. 1939) by Henry Tomaszewski
Carousel Horse (c. 1939) by Henry Tomaszewski
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082929/carousel-horse-c-1939-henry-tomaszewskiFree Image from public domain license
Classic literature poster template
Classic literature poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776359/classic-literature-poster-templateView license
Card Table (c. 1937) by Henry Meyers
Card Table (c. 1937) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073399/card-table-c-1937-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Private tour Instagram post template, editable text
Private tour Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11826068/private-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1939) by M Louise Kent
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1939) by M Louise Kent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083702/handwoven-coverlet-c-1939-louise-kentFree Image from public domain license
Private tour blog banner template, editable text
Private tour blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537176/private-tour-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Cotton Cloth (c. 1939) by Pearl Gibbo
Cotton Cloth (c. 1939) by Pearl Gibbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083207/cotton-cloth-c-1939-pearl-gibboFree Image from public domain license