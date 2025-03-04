Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImageanimalwoodbirdnewspapersartwatercolourfurniturewallWall Rack for Newspapers (1939) by Lloyd Charles LemckeOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 902 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3078 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage ephemera, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381129/vintage-ephemera-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseTable Lamp (1939) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084859/table-lamp-1939-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor birds at balcony, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472470/editable-watercolor-birds-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseStoneware Mug for Beer (1939) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084787/stoneware-mug-for-beer-1939-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11177940/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView licenseWood Carver's Bench (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082340/wood-carvers-bench-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473313/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseDecoy Duck #1 (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079577/decoy-duck-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable picture frame interior mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12217497/editable-picture-frame-interior-mockup-designView licenseWooden Log Chair (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082355/wooden-log-chair-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11226889/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView licenseCounterbalance Rooster (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079424/counterbalance-rooster-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11224571/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView licenseHalyard Block (1939) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083675/halyard-block-1939-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11226950/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-remix-designView licenseSpice Box (1939) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084716/spice-box-1939-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473315/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseLeather Guide Marker (c. 1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075689/leather-guide-marker-c-1937-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage ephemera, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381072/vintage-ephemera-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseCaulking Hammer (1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073497/caulking-hammer-1937-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseRosette (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081304/rosette-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseAnimal newspaper collage design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239393/animal-newspaper-collage-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseKettle (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080435/kettle-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseModern living room decor mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670205/modern-living-room-decor-mockup-editable-designView licenseWooden Shoe (1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078325/wooden-shoe-1937-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable picture frame mockup, home decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10559313/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decor-designView licenseOrnamental Iron Leaf (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080678/ornamental-iron-leaf-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseGoodbye quote mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816130/goodbye-quote-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseWitch Lantern (1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078230/witch-lantern-1937-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseVisit China Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13272909/visit-china-instagram-post-templateView licenseRabbet Plane (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081226/rabbet-plane-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseGoodbye quote mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816078/goodbye-quote-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseStar Design Comforter (c. 1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077387/star-design-comforter-c-1937-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseEarth tone bauhaus wall editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12497717/earth-tone-bauhaus-wall-editable-mockupView licenseHanging Comb Rack (c. 1939) by Frank Budashhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083716/hanging-comb-rack-c-1939-frank-budashFree Image from public domain licenseBird watching Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597646/bird-watching-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCoopersmith Saw (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079411/coopersmith-saw-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic town mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11227112/aesthetic-town-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseBuck Saw (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078780/buck-saw-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license