Wall Rack for Newspapers (1939) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Vintage ephemera, editable design element remix set
Table Lamp (1939) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Editable watercolor birds at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
Stoneware Mug for Beer (1939) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable remix design
Wood Carver's Bench (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper design
Decoy Duck #1 (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Editable picture frame interior mockup design
Wooden Log Chair (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable remix design
Counterbalance Rooster (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable remix design
Halyard Block (1939) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable remix design
Spice Box (1939) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper design
Leather Guide Marker (c. 1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Vintage ephemera, editable design element remix set
Caulking Hammer (1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Rosette (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Animal newspaper collage design element set, editable design
Kettle (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Modern living room decor mockup, editable design
Wooden Shoe (1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Editable picture frame mockup, home decor design
Ornamental Iron Leaf (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Goodbye quote mobile wallpaper template
Witch Lantern (1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Visit China Instagram post template
Rabbet Plane (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Goodbye quote mobile wallpaper template
Star Design Comforter (c. 1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Earth tone bauhaus wall editable mockup
Hanging Comb Rack (c. 1939) by Frank Budash
Bird watching Instagram post template, editable text
Coopersmith Saw (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Aesthetic town mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Buck Saw (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
