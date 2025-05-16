Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain cornucopiacornucopiafruitartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotoWatercolor: Cornucopia of Fruit (c. 1939) by Mabel S KeltonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 969 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3309 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable Thanksgiving food and drink design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15295068/editable-thanksgiving-food-and-drink-design-element-setView licenseFlat Iron Stand (c. 1939) by Henrietta S Hukillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083561/flat-iron-stand-c-1939-henrietta-hukillFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving dinner, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15380583/thanksgiving-dinner-editable-design-element-remix-setView licensePa. 