Watercolor: Cornucopia of Fruit (c. 1939) by Mabel S Kelton
public domain cornucopiacornucopiafruitartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphoto
Editable Thanksgiving food and drink design element set
Flat Iron Stand (c. 1939) by Henrietta S Hukill
Thanksgiving dinner, editable design element remix set
Pa. German Pewter Cupboard (c. 1939) by Henrietta S Hukill
Thanksgiving dinner, editable design element remix set
Carpenter's Brace (c. 1939) by Henrietta S Hukill
Thanksgiving dinner, editable design element remix set
Gray Stone Crockery Jug (c. 1939) by Henrietta S Hukill
Thanksgiving dinner, editable design element remix set
Flask (c. 1939) by John Tarantino
Thanksgiving dinner, editable design element remix set
Apple Peeler (c. 1939) by Henrietta S Hukill
Watercolor tropical fruit set, editable design element
Tieback (c. 1939) by Helen Bronson
Watercolor tropical fruit set, editable design element
Fruit Jar (c. 1939) by Paul Poffinbarger
Watercolor tropical fruit set, editable design element
Match Holder (c. 1939) by Daniel Fletcher
Watercolor tropical fruit set, editable design element
Billethead (c. 1939) by Hazel Hyde
Watercolor tropical fruit set, editable design element
Jug (c. 1939) by Anne Nemtzoff
Watercolor tropical fruit set, editable design element
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackerman
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Toy Stove (c. 1939) by Philip Johnson
Editable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element set
Rooster (c. 1939) by Frank Budash and Elisabeth Fulda
Watercolor tropical fruit set, editable design element
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Joseph Rothenberg
Watercolor tropical fruit set, editable design element
Rush Holder (c. 1939) by John Petrucci
Watercolor tropical fruit set, editable design element
Mortar and Pestle Sign (c. 1939) by Sydney Roberts
Watercolor tropical fruit set, editable design element
Pa. German Plate (c. 1939) by Henry Moran
Editable watercolor fruits & vegetables design element set
Toy Chair (c. 1939) by Mildred Ford
Be thankful, Thanksgiving poster template
Tie-back (c. 1939) by Helen Bronson
