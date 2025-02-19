rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Harriette Gale
Save
Edit Image
crossartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsknifesymbolphoto
Art nouveau statue, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau statue, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580902/art-nouveau-statue-vintage-ornamental-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Crimping Wheel (c. 1939) by John Wilkes
Crimping Wheel (c. 1939) by John Wilkes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083241/crimping-wheel-c-1939-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain license
Salad cooking, healthy food editable remix
Salad cooking, healthy food editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693476/salad-cooking-healthy-food-editable-remixView license
Latch for Double Swing Gate (c. 1939) by Maurice Van Felix
Latch for Double Swing Gate (c. 1939) by Maurice Van Felix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083927/latch-for-double-swing-gate-c-1939-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain license
Flower arrangement workshop poster template, editable text and design
Flower arrangement workshop poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680779/flower-arrangement-workshop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Cookie Cutter (c. 1941) by George Beyer
Cookie Cutter (c. 1941) by George Beyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087594/cookie-cutter-c-1941-george-beyerFree Image from public domain license
Editable healthy eating lifestyle sticker, collage element remix
Editable healthy eating lifestyle sticker, collage element remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931652/editable-healthy-eating-lifestyle-sticker-collage-element-remixView license
Wooden Spoon and Fork (c. 1939) by John Cutting
Wooden Spoon and Fork (c. 1939) by John Cutting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085279/wooden-spoon-and-fork-c-1939-john-cuttingFree Image from public domain license
Editable Tattoo design design element set
Editable Tattoo design design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15207569/editable-tattoo-design-design-element-setView license
Fence - Sea Horse Design (c. 1939) by Pearl Torell
Fence - Sea Horse Design (c. 1939) by Pearl Torell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083451/fence-sea-horse-design-c-1939-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain license
Flower arrangement workshop Instagram post template, editable text
Flower arrangement workshop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680780/flower-arrangement-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Handmade Soldering Iron (1939) by Harvey Thoss
Handmade Soldering Iron (1939) by Harvey Thoss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083684/handmade-soldering-iron-1939-harvey-thossFree Image from public domain license
Flower arrangement workshop Instagram story template, editable text
Flower arrangement workshop Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680778/flower-arrangement-workshop-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Brooch (c. 1936) by Marie Mitchell
Brooch (c. 1936) by Marie Mitchell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070019/brooch-c-1936-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain license
Repair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Repair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495062/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Spur (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Spur (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084729/spur-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Painting class poster template, editable text
Painting class poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713372/painting-class-poster-template-editable-textView license
Bootjack (c. 1939) by Claude Marshall
Bootjack (c. 1939) by Claude Marshall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082751/bootjack-c-1939-claude-marshallFree Image from public domain license
Art class poster template, editable text
Art class poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713346/art-class-poster-template-editable-textView license
Bootjack (c. 1939) by Gordon Sanborn
Bootjack (c. 1939) by Gordon Sanborn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082756/bootjack-c-1939-gordon-sanbornFree Image from public domain license
Repair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Repair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11119636/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082227/weather-vane-c-1938-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Death podcast poster template, editable text and design
Death podcast poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18272362/death-podcast-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Tortoise Shell Lorgnette (c. 1936) by Charles Enjoian
Tortoise Shell Lorgnette (c. 1936) by Charles Enjoian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072166/tortoise-shell-lorgnette-c-1936-charles-enjoianFree Image from public domain license
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978467/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Clothes Pins (c. 1939) by Harley Kempter
Clothes Pins (c. 1939) by Harley Kempter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083124/clothes-pins-c-1939-harley-kempterFree Image from public domain license
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979594/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Fire Shovel and Tongs (c. 1937) by Hans Korsch
Fire Shovel and Tongs (c. 1937) by Hans Korsch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074860/fire-shovel-and-tongs-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain license
Fixing tool png element, aesthetic illustration, editable design
Fixing tool png element, aesthetic illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11159083/fixing-tool-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView license
Suffolk Latch (c. 1939) by Regina Henderer
Suffolk Latch (c. 1939) by Regina Henderer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084824/suffolk-latch-c-1939-regina-hendererFree Image from public domain license
Horror movie night Instagram post template, editable design and text
Horror movie night Instagram post template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092880/horror-movie-night-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Strap Hinges (c. 1936) by Rollington Campbell
Strap Hinges (c. 1936) by Rollington Campbell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071930/strap-hinges-c-1936-rollington-campbellFree Image from public domain license
Flower arrangement workshop blog banner template, editable text
Flower arrangement workshop blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500666/flower-arrangement-workshop-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Lock (c. 1939) by Samuel W Ford
Lock (c. 1939) by Samuel W Ford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083942/lock-c-1939-samuel-fordFree Image from public domain license
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978463/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Hinge (c. 1939) by Alexander Berth
Hinge (c. 1939) by Alexander Berth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083748/hinge-c-1939-alexander-berthFree Image from public domain license
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11985504/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Decorative Ironwork & Locksmith Sign (c. 1939) by Ray Price
Decorative Ironwork & Locksmith Sign (c. 1939) by Ray Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083294/decorative-ironwork-locksmith-sign-c-1939-ray-priceFree Image from public domain license
Party invitation poster template, editable text
Party invitation poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7714102/party-invitation-poster-template-editable-textView license
Oven (c. 1937) by Arthur Stewart
Oven (c. 1937) by Arthur Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076027/oven-c-1937-arthur-stewartFree Image from public domain license