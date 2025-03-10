Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehorseanimalartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotoantiqueWeather Vane (c. 1939) by John SullivanOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 829 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2828 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseBlack Horse Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Beatrice DeKalbhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082723/black-horse-weather-vane-c-1939-beatrice-dekalbFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy flyer template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240816/horse-riding-academy-flyer-template-editableView licenseWeather Vane Finial (c. 1939) by Philip Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085188/weather-vane-finial-c-1939-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240839/horse-riding-academy-poster-template-customizable-design-textView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1939) by Selma Sandlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085179/weather-vane-c-1939-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWeather Vane (1939) by John Sullivanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085187/weather-vane-1939-john-sullivanFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy email header template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240877/horse-riding-academy-email-header-template-editable-text-designView licenseWeather Vane - Horse (c. 1939) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085192/weather-vane-horse-c-1939-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240898/horse-riding-academy-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseRunning Horse Weather Vane (c. 1940) by Gertrude Kochhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086648/running-horse-weather-vane-c-1940-gertrude-kochFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor wild horse foal, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10485441/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView licenseHorse Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075292/horse-weather-vane-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor wild horse foal, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10252102/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView licenseMetal Weather Vane (c. 1940) by Frances Cohenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086347/metal-weather-vane-c-1940-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor wild horse foal, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473022/editable-watercolor-wild-horse-foal-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseGalloping Horse Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074971/galloping-horse-weather-vane-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor wild horse foal, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10489204/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1938) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082237/weather-vane-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor wild horse foal, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203757/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView licenseHorse Weather Vane (1935/1942) by David Ramagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060939/horse-weather-vane-19351942-david-ramageFree Image from public domain licenseHorse watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10879722/horse-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseHorse Weather Vane (1939) by Robert Bartonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083788/horse-weather-vane-1939-robert-bartonFree Image from public domain licenseHorse watercolor png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10801765/horse-watercolor-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1937) by Helen D Bashianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078096/weather-vane-c-1937-helen-bashianFree Image from public domain licenseHorse watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203930/horse-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll (c. 1939) by John Sullivanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083300/doll-c-1939-john-sullivanFree Image from public domain licenseHorse watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802064/horse-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseHorse Weather Vane (probably 1938) by Lloyd Broomehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080275/horse-weather-vane-probably-1938-lloyd-broomeFree Image from public domain licenseHorse watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10879669/horse-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseHorse and Rider Weather Vane (c. 1938) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080259/horse-and-rider-weather-vane-c-1938-george-fileFree Image from public domain licenseHorse watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10879630/horse-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseHorse and Man Woodcarving (1939) by Marie Lutrellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083768/horse-and-man-woodcarving-1939-marie-lutrellFree Image from public domain licenseHorse watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802264/horse-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1938) by Frank Grayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082243/weather-vane-c-1938-frank-grayFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor wild horse foal, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472998/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseHorse Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Rollington Campbellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066461/horse-weather-vane-c-1936-rollington-campbellFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor horse foal, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203886/watercolor-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView licenseDecoy Duck (c. 1939) by John Sullivanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083291/decoy-duck-c-1939-john-sullivanFree Image from public domain license