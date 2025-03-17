rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Weather Vane: Rooster (c. 1939) by Marian Page
Save
Edit Image
animalbirdartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsroosterphoto
Organic eggs label template, editable design
Organic eggs label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14489070/organic-eggs-label-template-editable-designView license
Pig Weather Vane (c. 1940) by Marian Page
Pig Weather Vane (c. 1940) by Marian Page
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089520/pig-weather-vane-c-1940-marian-pageFree Image from public domain license
Chicken element set, editable design
Chicken element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003936/chicken-element-set-editable-designView license
Whale Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Marian Page
Whale Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Marian Page
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082308/whale-weather-vane-c-1938-marian-pageFree Image from public domain license
Colorful silhouette animal set, editable design element
Colorful silhouette animal set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15077313/colorful-silhouette-animal-set-editable-design-elementView license
Eagle (c. 1939) by Marian Page
Eagle (c. 1939) by Marian Page
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083411/eagle-c-1939-marian-pageFree Image from public domain license
Silhouette animal set, editable design element
Silhouette animal set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15077173/silhouette-animal-set-editable-design-elementView license
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Robert Pohle
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Robert Pohle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082225/weather-vane-c-1938-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain license
Chicken element set, editable design
Chicken element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003933/chicken-element-set-editable-designView license
Weather Vane Peacock (c. 1939) by Selma Sandler
Weather Vane Peacock (c. 1939) by Selma Sandler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085205/weather-vane-peacock-c-1939-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain license
Chicken element set, editable design
Chicken element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003934/chicken-element-set-editable-designView license
Weather Vane - Cock (c. 1938) by Selma Sandler
Weather Vane - Cock (c. 1938) by Selma Sandler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082256/weather-vane-cock-c-1938-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain license
Editable chicken element set
Editable chicken element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15153059/editable-chicken-element-setView license
Weather Vane - Cock (c. 1938) by Selma Sandler
Weather Vane - Cock (c. 1938) by Selma Sandler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082266/weather-vane-cock-c-1938-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain license
Colorful silhouette animal set, editable design element
Colorful silhouette animal set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15077233/colorful-silhouette-animal-set-editable-design-elementView license
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082249/weather-vane-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Poultry farming Instagram post template
Poultry farming Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786616/poultry-farming-instagram-post-templateView license
Rooster Weather Vane (c. 1945) by Robert Pohle
Rooster Weather Vane (c. 1945) by Robert Pohle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088765/rooster-weather-vane-c-1945-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain license
Colorful silhouette animal set, editable design element
Colorful silhouette animal set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15077187/colorful-silhouette-animal-set-editable-design-elementView license
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082263/weather-vane-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Colorful silhouette animal set, editable design element
Colorful silhouette animal set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15078860/colorful-silhouette-animal-set-editable-design-elementView license
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082257/weather-vane-finial-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Pet chicken Instagram post template
Pet chicken Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786615/pet-chicken-instagram-post-templateView license
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1938) by Philip Johnson
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1938) by Philip Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082253/weather-vane-finial-c-1938-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView license
Weather Vane - Cock (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry
Weather Vane - Cock (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087148/weather-vane-cock-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Rooster Weather Vane (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Rooster Weather Vane (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062618/rooster-weather-vane-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage animal home decor sculpture set psd, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage animal home decor sculpture set psd, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059565/editable-vintage-animal-home-decor-sculpture-set-psd-remixed-rawpixelView license
Weather Vane - Cock (c. 1940) by Ben Lassen
Weather Vane - Cock (c. 1940) by Ben Lassen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087149/weather-vane-cock-c-1940-ben-lassenFree Image from public domain license
Gold wild animals illustration editable sticker set
Gold wild animals illustration editable sticker set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888392/gold-wild-animals-illustration-editable-sticker-setView license
Weather Vane (1935/1942) by Nicholas Acampora
Weather Vane (1935/1942) by Nicholas Acampora
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063775/weather-vane-19351942-nicholas-acamporaFree Image from public domain license
Black wildlife illustration collage element set
Black wildlife illustration collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888991/black-wildlife-illustration-collage-element-setView license
Metal Weather Vane (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Metal Weather Vane (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061215/metal-weather-vane-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Diverse poultry illustrations collection element set, editable design.
Diverse poultry illustrations collection element set, editable design.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16557620/diverse-poultry-illustrations-collection-element-set-editable-designView license
Billethead (c. 1936) by Marian Page
Billethead (c. 1936) by Marian Page
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064317/billethead-c-1936-marian-pageFree Image from public domain license
Wild animals illustration editable sticker set
Wild animals illustration editable sticker set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888391/wild-animals-illustration-editable-sticker-setView license
Cock Weather Vane (c. 1940) by Burrell
Cock Weather Vane (c. 1940) by Burrell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089148/cock-weather-vane-c-1940-burrellFree Image from public domain license
Colorful wildlife illustration clipart set
Colorful wildlife illustration clipart set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888996/colorful-wildlife-illustration-clipart-setView license
Rooster Woodcarving (c. 1940) by Marian Page
Rooster Woodcarving (c. 1940) by Marian Page
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086626/rooster-woodcarving-c-1940-marian-pageFree Image from public domain license