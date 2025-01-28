Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagesheep public domainsheep weather vaneanimalartpublic domainsheepdrawingsbullWeather Vane (c. 1939) by Herman BaderOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 898 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3065 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable vintage animal home decor sculpture set psd, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059565/editable-vintage-animal-home-decor-sculpture-set-psd-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWeather Vane - Horse (c. 1939) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085192/weather-vane-horse-c-1939-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal figure design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057733/editable-animal-figure-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1937) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078085/weather-vane-c-1937-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal figure design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059402/editable-animal-figure-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOstrich Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076011/ostrich-weather-vane-c-1937-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseVintage animal sculpture, editable home decor set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057722/vintage-animal-sculpture-editable-home-decor-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEagle (c. 1939) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083412/eagle-c-1939-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseVintage object, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059416/vintage-object-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCow Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079463/cow-weather-vane-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseVintage object, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057831/vintage-object-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCoffee Grinder (c. 1939) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083144/coffee-grinder-c-1939-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseVintage weather vane, flower collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099935/vintage-weather-vane-flower-collage-editable-designView licenseWeather Vane Finial (c. 1939) by Philip Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085188/weather-vane-finial-c-1939-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseVintage weather vane background, flower collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099929/vintage-weather-vane-background-flower-collage-editable-designView licenseCow Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Wynna Wrighthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079458/cow-weather-vane-c-1938-wynna-wrightFree Image from public domain licenseVintage weather vane desktop wallpaper, flower collage background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099932/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-desktop-wallpapersView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1939) by Selma Sandlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085179/weather-vane-c-1939-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Chinese folk animal art design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15415987/editable-chinese-folk-animal-art-design-element-setView licenseIron Holder (c. 1937) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075358/iron-holder-c-1937-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseBrown vintage pug illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9899992/brown-vintage-pug-illustration-editable-designView licenseBootjack (c. 1936) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064424/bootjack-c-1936-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseVintage weather vane iPhone wallpaper, flower collage background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082432/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-mobile-wallpapersView licenseAndiron (c. 1939) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082488/andiron-c-1939-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween movies Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786089/halloween-movies-instagram-post-templateView licenseMetal Weather Vane (c. 1940) by Helen E Gilmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086345/metal-weather-vane-c-1940-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain licenseBrown vintage pug desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9899939/brown-vintage-pug-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078465/andiron-one-pair-c-1938-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseBlue vintage pug illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829812/blue-vintage-pug-illustration-editable-designView licenseCast Lead Dog (c. 1939) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082979/cast-lead-dog-c-1939-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseBlue vintage pug desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9860519/blue-vintage-pug-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1939) by Bernard Westmacotthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085201/weather-vane-c-1939-bernard-westmacottFree Image from public domain licenseBlue vintage pug illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9860517/blue-vintage-pug-illustration-editable-designView licenseSwing Torch (c. 1936) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071977/swing-torch-c-1936-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseBrown vintage pug illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9899972/brown-vintage-pug-illustration-editable-designView licenseGalloping Horse Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074971/galloping-horse-weather-vane-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseVintage weather vane iPhone wallpaper, flower collage background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099936/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-mobile-wallpapersView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1939) by Helen Alpiner Blumenstielhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085195/weather-vane-c-1939-helen-alpiner-blumenstielFree Image from public domain licenseBrown birthday pit-bull desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9902545/brown-birthday-pit-bull-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseCock Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Joseph Stonefieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083141/cock-weather-vane-c-1939-joseph-stonefieldFree Image from public domain license