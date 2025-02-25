rawpixel
Weather Vane - Angel Gabriel (c. 1939) by Salvatore Borrazzo
cupid vintage public domainreligionsilhouetteangel's trumpetweather vanesilhouette illustrationweather vane angel gabrielpublic domain cupid
Good Friday celebration Facebook story template
Gabriel Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Lucille Chabot
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
Deer Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Salvatore Borrazzo
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
Deer Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Salvatore Borrazzo
Good Friday poster template, editable text & design
Pig Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Salvatore Borrazzo
Good Friday poster template, editable text & design
Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Salvatore Borrazzo
Welcome to church poster template, editable text and design
Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Salvatore Borrazzo
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
Prairie Horse Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Salvatore Borrazzo
Ascension day Instagram post template, editable text
Trivet (c. 1939) by Salvatore Borrazzo
Ascension day blog banner template, editable text
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1937) by Salvatore Borrazzo
Praying Instagram post template, editable text
Three Genii (c. 1505) by Albrecht Dürer
Welcome to church Instagram post template, editable text
Bootjack (c. 1937) by Salvatore Borrazzo
Welcome to church Instagram story template, editable text
Gabriel Weather Vane (ca. 1942) by Harriette Gale. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Good Friday blog banner template, editable text
R. Angell's Tavern Sign (c. 1939) by John Matulis
Good Friday Instagram post template, editable text
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Helen Hobart
Pray for peace
Cupid carrying a fowl accompanied by a dog, and another cupid playing a trumpet (c. 1450) by Maso Finiguerra
Pray for peace Instagram post template, editable text
Gridiron (c. 1938) by Salvatore Borrazzo
Pray for peace Instagram story template, editable text
Bootjack (c. 1937) by Salvatore Borrazzo
Holy mass poster template
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Salvatore Borrazzo
Welcome to church
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Salvatore Borrazzo
Bakery house poster template
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1937) by Salvatore Borrazzo
