Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartpublic domainwaterdrawingspaintingwhalearchitecturelampWhale Oil Lamp (c. 1939) by Amelia TuccioOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 979 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3342 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor humpback whale, editable environment remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887623/watercolor-humpback-whale-editable-environment-remixView licenseCandlestick/Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1939) by Amelia Tucciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082911/candlestickwhale-oil-lamp-c-1939-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor humpback whale mobile wallpaper, editable environment remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887562/watercolor-humpback-whale-mobile-wallpaper-editable-environment-remixView licensePa. German Graduated Measure (c. 1939) by Amelia Tucciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084137/pa-german-graduated-measure-c-1939-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor humpback whale, editable environment remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852644/watercolor-humpback-whale-editable-environment-remixView licenseLamp (c. 1936) by Amelia Tucciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066818/lamp-c-1936-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor humpback whale, editable environment remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887521/watercolor-humpback-whale-editable-environment-remixView licenseCandle Sconce (c. 1940) by Amelia Tucciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085471/candle-sconce-c-1940-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor humpback whale, editable environment remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10562690/watercolor-humpback-whale-editable-environment-remixView licenseKerosene Lantern (c. 1939) by Amelia Tucciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083861/kerosene-lantern-c-1939-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor humpback whale mobile wallpaper, editable environment remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852536/watercolor-humpback-whale-mobile-wallpaper-editable-environment-remixView licenseSconce (c. 1939) by Amelia Tucciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084524/sconce-c-1939-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor humpback whale png element, editable environment remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852430/watercolor-humpback-whale-png-element-editable-environment-remixView licenseCandle Sconce (c. 1940) by Amelia Tucciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085468/candle-sconce-c-1940-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain licenseWhale surfacing illustration, digital art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235072/whale-surfacing-illustration-digital-art-editable-designView licenseBetty Lamp (c. 1940) by Amelia Tucciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085424/betty-lamp-c-1940-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain licenseLife below water blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696390/life-below-water-blog-banner-templateView licenseEmber Carrier (c. 1939) by Amelia Tucciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083437/ember-carrier-c-1939-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain licenseEditable whale shark digital paint illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12060108/editable-whale-shark-digital-paint-illustrationView licensePa. German Coffee Pot (c. 1939) by Amelia Tucciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084115/pa-german-coffee-pot-c-1939-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain licenseAquarium poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12813799/aquarium-poster-templateView licenseWhale Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by James M Lawsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082299/whale-oil-lamp-c-1938-james-lawsonFree Image from public domain licenseWhale watching Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039379/whale-watching-facebook-post-templateView licenseHand Lantern (c. 1938) by Amelia Tucciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080117/hand-lantern-c-1938-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Summer design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15167041/editable-watercolor-summer-design-element-setView licenseMatch Safe (c. 1940) by Gordon Sanborn and Amelia Tucciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086315/match-safe-c-1940-gordon-sanborn-and-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain licenseAquarium Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12813765/aquarium-instagram-post-templateView licenseCandlestick (c. 1938) by Eldon Allenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079046/candlestick-c-1938-eldon-allenFree Image from public domain licenseAquarium Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12813836/aquarium-instagram-story-templateView licenseHand Lantern (c. 1938) by Amelia Tucciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080119/hand-lantern-c-1938-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain licenseAquarium blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702542/aquarium-blog-banner-templateView licenseCandle Sconce (c. 1941) by Amelia Tucciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087439/candle-sconce-c-1941-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain licenseLife below water poster template, customizable aesthetic paint remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9122734/life-below-water-poster-template-customizable-aesthetic-paint-remixView licenseHand Lantern (c. 1938) by Amelia Tucciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080123/hand-lantern-c-1938-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631607/inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseTea Caddy (c. 1941) by Amelia Tucciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088234/tea-caddy-c-1941-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain licenseEditable aquarium digital paint illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12052720/editable-aquarium-digital-paint-illustrationView licenseTable Lamp (1939) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084859/table-lamp-1939-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable underwater digital paint illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12061336/editable-underwater-digital-paint-illustrationView license"Jacking" Torch (c. 1941) by Amelia Tucciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087264/jacking-torch-c-1941-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain license