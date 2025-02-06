rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Whirligig (c. 1939) by Selma Sandler
Save
Edit Image
facepeopleartwatercolourmanpublic domaingunclothing
Military service Instagram post template, editable text
Military service Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539866/military-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Carved Group: "Mennonites Homeward" (c. 1939) by Selma Sandler
Carved Group: "Mennonites Homeward" (c. 1939) by Selma Sandler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082957/carved-group-mennonites-homeward-c-1939-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain license
Honoring soldiers Instagram post template, editable text
Honoring soldiers Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539854/honoring-soldiers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Rocking Horse (c. 1941) by Selma Sandler
Rocking Horse (c. 1941) by Selma Sandler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088006/rocking-horse-c-1941-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remix
Vintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791373/vintage-astronomer-man-galaxy-editable-remixView license
Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Selma Sandler
Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Selma Sandler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085179/weather-vane-c-1939-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage astronomer man png, galaxy editable remix
Vintage astronomer man png, galaxy editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781766/vintage-astronomer-man-png-galaxy-editable-remixView license
Dancing Doll (c. 1940) by Selma Sandler
Dancing Doll (c. 1940) by Selma Sandler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089382/dancing-doll-c-1940-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain license
Military service blog banner template, editable text
Military service blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539584/military-service-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Weather Vane Peacock (c. 1939) by Selma Sandler
Weather Vane Peacock (c. 1939) by Selma Sandler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085205/weather-vane-peacock-c-1939-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain license
Army reserve blog banner template, editable text
Army reserve blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539598/army-reserve-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Horse (c. 1939) by Selma Sandler
Horse (c. 1939) by Selma Sandler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083774/horse-c-1939-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916726/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
Horse with Rider (1935/1942) by Selma Sandler
Horse with Rider (1935/1942) by Selma Sandler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060934/horse-with-rider-19351942-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain license
Summer party Instagram post template, editable text
Summer party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12472844/summer-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Dancing Doll (c. 1940) by Selma Sandler
Dancing Doll (c. 1940) by Selma Sandler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085597/dancing-doll-c-1940-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain license
Cowboys and horses Instagram post template, editable text
Cowboys and horses Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509895/cowboys-and-horses-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Toy Turkey (c. 1940) by Selma Sandler
Pa. German Toy Turkey (c. 1940) by Selma Sandler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089476/pa-german-toy-turkey-c-1940-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain license
Songkran water festival Instagram post template, editable text
Songkran water festival Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474511/songkran-water-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Lumberjacks Sawing a Log (1939) by Frank Eiseman
Lumberjacks Sawing a Log (1939) by Frank Eiseman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083960/lumberjacks-sawing-log-1939-frank-eisemanFree Image from public domain license
Summer festival & event Instagram post template, editable text
Summer festival & event Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474428/summer-festival-event-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Weather Vane - Cock (c. 1938) by Selma Sandler
Weather Vane - Cock (c. 1938) by Selma Sandler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082266/weather-vane-cock-c-1938-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Carved Soldier (c. 1939) by Samuel W Ford
Carved Soldier (c. 1939) by Samuel W Ford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082964/carved-soldier-c-1939-samuel-fordFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Decoy (c. 1941) by Selma Sandler
Decoy (c. 1941) by Selma Sandler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087667/decoy-c-1941-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
"Sailor Jack" Whirligig (1939) by Frances Cohen
"Sailor Jack" Whirligig (1939) by Frances Cohen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082471/sailor-jack-whirligig-1939-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Bowling Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Hazel Hyde
Bowling Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Hazel Hyde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078721/bowling-weather-vane-c-1938-hazel-hydeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Candlestick (c. 1942) by Selma Sandler
Candlestick (c. 1942) by Selma Sandler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088543/candlestick-c-1942-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Dancing Doll (c. 1939) by Mina Lowry
Dancing Doll (c. 1939) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083277/dancing-doll-c-1939-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Sailor Jack Whirligig (c. 1938) by Jane Iverson
Sailor Jack Whirligig (c. 1938) by Jane Iverson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081318/sailor-jack-whirligig-c-1938-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain license
VR gaming Instagram ad template, editable social media post design
VR gaming Instagram ad template, editable social media post design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8698471/gaming-instagram-template-editable-social-media-post-designView license
Spade Bit (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Spade Bit (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084717/spade-bit-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Trestle Table (c. 1939) by Charles Henning
Trestle Table (c. 1939) by Charles Henning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085006/trestle-table-c-1939-charles-henningFree Image from public domain license