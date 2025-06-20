rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Wick Trimmer (c. 1939) by Leslie Macklem
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsphotoantiquecc0creative commons 0
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Norfolk Latch (c. 1939) by Henrietta S Hukill
Norfolk Latch (c. 1939) by Henrietta S Hukill
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084063/norfolk-latch-c-1939-henrietta-hukillFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Bucket (c. 1939) by Leslie Macklem
Bucket (c. 1939) by Leslie Macklem
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082822/bucket-c-1939-leslie-macklemFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Blacksmith's Measuring Wheel (c. 1939) by John Swientochowski
Blacksmith's Measuring Wheel (c. 1939) by John Swientochowski
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082719/blacksmiths-measuring-wheel-c-1939-john-swientochowskiFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Bank (c. 1939) by Aaron Fastovsky
Bank (c. 1939) by Aaron Fastovsky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082618/bank-c-1939-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Spur (c. 1939) by Emile Cero
Spur (c. 1939) by Emile Cero
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084727/spur-c-1939-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Iron Trivet (c. 1939) by William O Fletcher
Iron Trivet (c. 1939) by William O Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083820/iron-trivet-c-1939-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Robert Pohle
Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Robert Pohle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085172/weather-vane-c-1939-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Camp Lamp (c. 1939) by Albert Rudin
Camp Lamp (c. 1939) by Albert Rudin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082880/camp-lamp-c-1939-albert-rudinFree Image from public domain license
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Selma Sandler
Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Selma Sandler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085179/weather-vane-c-1939-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Trivet (c. 1939) by William Ludwig
Trivet (c. 1939) by William Ludwig
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085019/trivet-c-1939-william-ludwigFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Lowboy (c. 1939) by Isidore Sovensky
Lowboy (c. 1939) by Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083961/lowboy-c-1939-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1939) by Emil Hagen
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1939) by Emil Hagen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083090/cigar-store-indian-c-1939-emil-hagenFree Image from public domain license
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Mechanical Penny Bank: Owl (c. 1939) by E J Gilsleider
Mechanical Penny Bank: Owl (c. 1939) by E J Gilsleider
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084009/mechanical-penny-bank-owl-c-1939-gilsleiderFree Image from public domain license
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView license
Flower Pot (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
Flower Pot (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083569/flower-pot-c-1939-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView license
Brush Cutter (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
Brush Cutter (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082817/brush-cutter-c-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889255/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Receptacle for Peanut Oil (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
Receptacle for Peanut Oil (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084402/receptacle-for-peanut-oil-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Iron Dragon (c. 1939) by Pearl Torell
Iron Dragon (c. 1939) by Pearl Torell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083817/iron-dragon-c-1939-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Van Gogh quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892844/van-gogh-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Corner Cupboard (c. 1939) by Leslie Macklem
Corner Cupboard (c. 1939) by Leslie Macklem
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083185/corner-cupboard-c-1939-leslie-macklemFree Image from public domain license
Lady quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Lady quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18591530/lady-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-aesthetic-editable-design-and-textView license
Skillet (c. 1939) by John H Tercuzzi
Skillet (c. 1939) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084684/skillet-c-1939-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Boutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and design
Boutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977212/boutique-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Tie-back (c. 1939) by Helen Bronson
Tie-back (c. 1939) by Helen Bronson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084900/tie-back-c-1939-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license