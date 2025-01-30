rawpixel
Windsor Comb-back Chair (c. 1939) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Hanging Closet (c. 1940) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086018/hanging-closet-c-1940-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Side Chair (c. 1937) by Ernest Busenbark
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077118/side-chair-c-1937-ernest-busenbarkFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Child's Rocking Horse (c. 1939) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083054/childs-rocking-horse-c-1939-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Dutch Sink (c. 1939) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083420/dutch-sink-c-1939-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Commode Chair (c. 1940) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089196/commode-chair-c-1940-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Windsor Chair (1937) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078218/windsor-chair-1937-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496071/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
High-bottom High-back Armchair (c. 1939) by Dorothy Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083733/high-bottom-high-back-armchair-c-1939-dorothy-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996509/baroque-armchairView license
Hobby Horse (c. 1939) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083762/hobby-horse-c-1939-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Activated Summer Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571793/activated-summer-instagram-post-templateView license
Carved Side Chair (c. 1937) by Robert Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073432/carved-side-chair-c-1937-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Antique furniture auction Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614776/antique-furniture-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Armchair (c. 1937) by Arthur Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072875/armchair-c-1937-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Antique furniture auction Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18589486/antique-furniture-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Queen Anne Chair (c. 1942) by Ralph Morton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088665/queen-anne-chair-c-1942-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain license
Vintage leather armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990203/vintage-leather-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Study Chair (c. 1941) by Sydney Roberts
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088208/study-chair-c-1941-sydney-robertsFree Image from public domain license
Relax Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571816/relax-instagram-post-templateView license
Sheraton Wall Table (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077054/sheraton-wall-table-c-1937-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990206/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Dining Room Table (c. 1942) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088570/dining-room-table-c-1942-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990205/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Chippendale Chair (1935/1942) by Edward A Darby
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059548/chippendale-chair-19351942-edward-darbyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239359/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Inlaid Chippendale Chair Panel (c. 1939) by Ralph Morton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083802/inlaid-chippendale-chair-panel-c-1939-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994520/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Eight Leg Table with Drawer (c. 1936) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065849/eight-leg-table-with-drawer-c-1936-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994504/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Rope Bed (c. 1939) by Walter G Capuozzo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084440/rope-bed-c-1939-walter-capuozzoFree Image from public domain license
Vintage leather armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989178/vintage-leather-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Rocking Chair (c. 1937) by Alfred Walbeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076781/rocking-chair-c-1937-alfred-walbeckFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989181/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Armchair (c. 1936) by Rolland Livingstone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064148/armchair-c-1936-rolland-livingstoneFree Image from public domain license