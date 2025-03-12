Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageheelsvintage decorssneaker illustration public domainpatternwatercolorvintagefloral patterndesignWoman's Shoes (c. 1939) by Marie AlainOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 877 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2994 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarOxford's heels editable mockup, women's shoeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11544920/oxfords-heels-editable-mockup-womens-shoesView licenseSlipper (c. 1937) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077277/slipper-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage shoe, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872620/watercolor-vintage-shoe-editable-remix-designView licenseWoman's Slippers (c. 1936) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072657/womans-slippers-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage shoe, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892887/watercolor-vintage-shoe-editable-remix-designView licenseWoman's Clog (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072631/womans-clog-c-1936-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage shoe, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892952/watercolor-vintage-shoe-editable-remix-designView licenseWoman's Slipper (c. 1941) by Virginia Bergehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088396/womans-slipper-c-1941-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage shoe, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199775/watercolor-vintage-shoe-editable-remix-designView licenseWoman's Silk Shoe (c. 1937) by H Langden Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078235/womans-silk-shoe-c-1937-langden-brownFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage shoe png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872359/watercolor-vintage-shoe-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseSlipper (c. 1939) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084677/slipper-c-1939-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor red coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15253614/editable-watercolor-red-coquette-design-element-setView licenseWoman's Sandal (c. 1939) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085264/womans-sandal-c-1939-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage shoe mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872524/watercolor-vintage-shoe-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll's Dress (c. 1939) by Marie Alainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083317/dolls-dress-c-1939-marie-alainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage shoe mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892914/watercolor-vintage-shoe-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseWoman's Shoe (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082343/womans-shoe-c-1938-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's vintage fashion, editable Victorian dress set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071496/womens-vintage-fashion-editable-victorian-dress-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman's Shoe (c. 1940) by Daniel Marshackhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087215/womans-shoe-c-1940-daniel-marshackFree Image from public domain licenseWalking shoes Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894101/walking-shoes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChild's Shoe (c. 1937) by Frances Cohenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073698/childs-shoe-c-1937-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain licenseShoes sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894100/shoes-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoll (c. 1936) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065521/doll-c-1936-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licensePink coquette aesthetic, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418551/pink-coquette-aesthetic-editable-design-element-setView licenseNight Cap (c. 1939) by Marie Alainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084069/night-cap-c-1939-marie-alainFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage with vintage mushrooms, leaves, and people, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22685268/png-transparent-torn-paperView licenseWoman's Shoe (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072642/womans-shoe-c-1936-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor pink coquette element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148552/editable-watercolor-pink-coquette-element-setView licenseWoman's Sabot (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078221/womans-sabot-c-1937-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseEditable purple-themed gift design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15595401/editable-purple-themed-gift-design-element-setView licenseWoman's Coat (c. 1939) by Dorothea Mierischhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085269/womans-coat-c-1939-dorothea-mierischFree Image from public domain licenseEditable purple-themed gift design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15595371/editable-purple-themed-gift-design-element-setView licenseShoe Shop Sign (c. 1937) by Alfred Denghausenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077072/shoe-shop-sign-c-1937-alfred-denghausenFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView licenseWoman's Hood (c. 1939) by Gertrude Lemberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085262/womans-hood-c-1939-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian women background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740290/victorian-women-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman's Slippers (c. 1936) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072664/womans-slippers-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor pink coquette element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148413/editable-watercolor-pink-coquette-element-setView licenseWoman's Night Cap (c. 1939) by Virginia Bergehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085267/womans-night-cap-c-1939-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain license