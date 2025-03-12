rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Woman's Shoes (c. 1939) by Marie Alain
Save
Edit Image
heelsvintage decorssneaker illustration public domainpatternwatercolorvintagefloral patterndesign
Oxford's heels editable mockup, women's shoes
Oxford's heels editable mockup, women's shoes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11544920/oxfords-heels-editable-mockup-womens-shoesView license
Slipper (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
Slipper (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077277/slipper-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage shoe, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage shoe, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872620/watercolor-vintage-shoe-editable-remix-designView license
Woman's Slippers (c. 1936) by Lillian Causey
Woman's Slippers (c. 1936) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072657/womans-slippers-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage shoe, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage shoe, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892887/watercolor-vintage-shoe-editable-remix-designView license
Woman's Clog (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
Woman's Clog (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072631/womans-clog-c-1936-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage shoe, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage shoe, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892952/watercolor-vintage-shoe-editable-remix-designView license
Woman's Slipper (c. 1941) by Virginia Berge
Woman's Slipper (c. 1941) by Virginia Berge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088396/womans-slipper-c-1941-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage shoe, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage shoe, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199775/watercolor-vintage-shoe-editable-remix-designView license
Woman's Silk Shoe (c. 1937) by H Langden Brown
Woman's Silk Shoe (c. 1937) by H Langden Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078235/womans-silk-shoe-c-1937-langden-brownFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage shoe png element, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage shoe png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872359/watercolor-vintage-shoe-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Slipper (c. 1939) by Nancy Crimi
Slipper (c. 1939) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084677/slipper-c-1939-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor red coquette design element set
Editable watercolor red coquette design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15253614/editable-watercolor-red-coquette-design-element-setView license
Woman's Sandal (c. 1939) by William Kieckhofel
Woman's Sandal (c. 1939) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085264/womans-sandal-c-1939-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage shoe mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage shoe mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872524/watercolor-vintage-shoe-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Doll's Dress (c. 1939) by Marie Alain
Doll's Dress (c. 1939) by Marie Alain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083317/dolls-dress-c-1939-marie-alainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage shoe mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage shoe mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892914/watercolor-vintage-shoe-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Woman's Shoe (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durand
Woman's Shoe (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082343/womans-shoe-c-1938-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Women's vintage fashion, editable Victorian dress set, remixed by rawpixel
Women's vintage fashion, editable Victorian dress set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071496/womens-vintage-fashion-editable-victorian-dress-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Woman's Shoe (c. 1940) by Daniel Marshack
Woman's Shoe (c. 1940) by Daniel Marshack
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087215/womans-shoe-c-1940-daniel-marshackFree Image from public domain license
Walking shoes Instagram post template, editable text
Walking shoes Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894101/walking-shoes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Child's Shoe (c. 1937) by Frances Cohen
Child's Shoe (c. 1937) by Frances Cohen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073698/childs-shoe-c-1937-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain license
Shoes sale Instagram post template, editable text
Shoes sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894100/shoes-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Marie Famularo
Doll (c. 1936) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065521/doll-c-1936-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Pink coquette aesthetic, editable design element set
Pink coquette aesthetic, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418551/pink-coquette-aesthetic-editable-design-element-setView license
Night Cap (c. 1939) by Marie Alain
Night Cap (c. 1939) by Marie Alain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084069/night-cap-c-1939-marie-alainFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage with vintage mushrooms, leaves, and people, editable design
Retro collage with vintage mushrooms, leaves, and people, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22685268/png-transparent-torn-paperView license
Woman's Shoe (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
Woman's Shoe (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072642/womans-shoe-c-1936-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor pink coquette element set
Editable watercolor pink coquette element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148552/editable-watercolor-pink-coquette-element-setView license
Woman's Sabot (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazur
Woman's Sabot (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078221/womans-sabot-c-1937-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
Editable purple-themed gift design element set
Editable purple-themed gift design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15595401/editable-purple-themed-gift-design-element-setView license
Woman's Coat (c. 1939) by Dorothea Mierisch
Woman's Coat (c. 1939) by Dorothea Mierisch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085269/womans-coat-c-1939-dorothea-mierischFree Image from public domain license
Editable purple-themed gift design element set
Editable purple-themed gift design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15595371/editable-purple-themed-gift-design-element-setView license
Shoe Shop Sign (c. 1937) by Alfred Denghausen
Shoe Shop Sign (c. 1937) by Alfred Denghausen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077072/shoe-shop-sign-c-1937-alfred-denghausenFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView license
Woman's Hood (c. 1939) by Gertrude Lemberg
Woman's Hood (c. 1939) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085262/womans-hood-c-1939-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
Victorian women background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian women background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740290/victorian-women-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Woman's Slippers (c. 1936) by Lillian Causey
Woman's Slippers (c. 1936) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072664/womans-slippers-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor pink coquette element set
Editable watercolor pink coquette element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148413/editable-watercolor-pink-coquette-element-setView license
Woman's Night Cap (c. 1939) by Virginia Berge
Woman's Night Cap (c. 1939) by Virginia Berge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085267/womans-night-cap-c-1939-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain license