Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage ribbonvintagepublic domainclothingwomansribbonsfashionhatWoman's Hood (c. 1939) by Gertrude LembergOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 903 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2611 x 3469 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage fashion, editable Victorian accessory set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059096/vintage-fashion-editable-victorian-accessory-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBonnet (c. 1938) by Gertrude Lemberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078679/bonnet-c-1938-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain licenseSunhat and sunglasses png illustration, travel remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832085/sunhat-and-sunglasses-png-illustration-travel-remix-editable-designView licenseWoman's Night Cap (c. 1939) by Virginia Bergehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085267/womans-night-cap-c-1939-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain licenseSunhat and sunglasses illustration, travel remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9884601/sunhat-and-sunglasses-illustration-travel-remix-editable-designView licenseChild's Cape (c. 1938) by Gertrude Lemberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079207/childs-cape-c-1938-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain licenseSummer holiday phone wallpaper, travel background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9895212/summer-holiday-phone-wallpaper-travel-background-editable-designView licenseHat (c. 1939) by Jean Peszelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083726/hat-c-1939-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain licenseSummer holiday background, travel sunhat illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9895321/summer-holiday-background-travel-sunhat-illustration-editable-designView licenseHat Mannequin and Bonnet (c. 1937) by Howard Weldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075181/hat-mannequin-and-bonnet-c-1937-howard-weldFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian accessory, vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057732/editable-victorian-accessory-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseComb (c. 1939) by Gertrude Lemberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083135/comb-c-1939-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain licenseSummer holiday phone wallpaper, travel background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9894670/summer-holiday-phone-wallpaper-travel-background-editable-designView licenseStraw Bonnet (c. 1939) by Ferdinand Badinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084809/straw-bonnet-c-1939-ferdinand-badinFree Image from public domain licenseSunhat and sunglasses illustration, travel remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9823440/sunhat-and-sunglasses-illustration-travel-remix-editable-designView licenseBonnet (c. 1938) by Gertrude Lemberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078674/bonnet-c-1938-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain licenseSummer holiday background, travel sunhat illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9894806/summer-holiday-background-travel-sunhat-illustration-editable-designView licenseComb (c. 1939) by Gertrude Lemberg and Daniel Marshackhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083146/comb-c-1939-gertrude-lemberg-and-daniel-marshackFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseChild's Dress (c. 1937) by Gertrude Lemberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073690/childs-dress-c-1937-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman black frame, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513534/vintage-woman-black-frame-editable-art-deco-designView licenseBonnet (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073082/bonnet-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseArt deco gray background, editable vintage woman designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11707682/art-deco-gray-background-editable-vintage-woman-designView licenseStraw Bonnet (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081836/straw-bonnet-c-1938-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseCoal Scuttle Bonnet (1940) by Charles Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089149/coal-scuttle-bonnet-1940-charles-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseArt deco gray desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11707772/art-deco-gray-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-designView licenseWoman's Bonnet (1935/1942) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063863/womans-bonnet-19351942-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10191340/vintage-fashion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBonnet (c. 1937) by Dorothy Gernonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073079/bonnet-c-1937-dorothy-gernonFree Image from public domain licenseFashion sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11784302/fashion-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMan's Hat (c. 1939) by Alvin Shirenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083975/mans-hat-c-1939-alvin-shirenFree Image from public domain licenseBikini mockup, editable Summer fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10894677/bikini-mockup-editable-summer-fashion-designView licenseOpera Hood (c. 1937) by Richard Taylorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076013/opera-hood-c-1937-richard-taylorFree Image from public domain licenseMinimalist fashion poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12005657/minimalist-fashion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBonnet (c. 1939) by Ruth Bialostoskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082743/bonnet-c-1939-ruth-bialostoskyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage film presentation template, beige aesthetic, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7451960/imageView licenseNight Cap (c. 1939) by Marie Alainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084069/night-cap-c-1939-marie-alainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Texture Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695553/vintage-texture-effectView licenseChild's Bonnet (c. 1941) by Erwin Schwabehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087501/childs-bonnet-c-1941-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain license