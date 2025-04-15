rawpixel
Woman's Drawers (c. 1939) by Jean Peszel
Women's shirt mockup, editable fashion
Chemise (c. 1939) by Jean Peszel
Shirt mockup, women's fashion, studio shoot
Dress (c. 1939) by Jean Peszel
Women's linen blouse mockup, editable design
Nightgown (1935/1942) by Jean Peszel
Editable women's t-shirt mockup fashion design
Woman's Hood (c. 1939) by Gertrude Lemberg
Women's shirt mockup, Girl with a Pearl Earring, famous Johannes Vermeer's artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Dress (c. 1938) by Jean Peszel
Women's dress mockup, editable Summer fashion design
Woman's Drawers (c. 1937) by Margaret Concha
Editable ceramic cup mockup
Wedding Dress (c. 1936) by Jean Peszel
White tea label template
Boy's Suit (c. 1936) by Jean Peszel
Women's shirt mockup, editable apparel design
Lace Cravat (1935/1942) by Jean Peszel
Cotton clothing Instagram post template
Hat (c. 1939) by Jean Peszel
Cotton clothing Instagram post template, editable text
Cap (c. 1936) by Jean Peszel
Fast fashion Instagram post template, editable design
Lady's Pelisse (c. 1937) by Jean Peszel
Business clothes Instagram story template, editable text
Economy Scarf (c. 1938) by Ralph Atkinson
Women's t-shirt mockup, realistic apparel, editable design
Dress (c. 1940) by Jean Peszel
Women's leadership course Instagram story template, editable social media design
Kerchief Scarf (c. 1938) by Erwin Schwabe
Client review Facebook post template, editable design
Belt (c. 1936) by Jean Peszel
Women's crop top editable mockup, casual fashion
Dress (c. 1936) by Margaret Concha
Women's leadership course Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Cotton Thread Scarf (c. 1938) by Walter W Jennings
Housewives' society Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Waistcoat (c. 1937) by Jean Peszel
Housewives' society Instagram story template, editable social media design
Doily (c. 1939) by Frank Nelson
