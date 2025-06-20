Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepatternartwatercolorvintagedesignpublic domainillustrationclothingWoman's Coat (c. 1939) by Dorothea MierischOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 969 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3307 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseChild's Coat & Bonnet (c. 1941) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087499/childs-coat-bonnet-c-1941-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView licenseCape (c. 1938) by Melita Hofmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079067/cape-c-1938-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseCape (c. 1938) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079074/cape-c-1938-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCape (c. 1941) by Edward Bashawhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087433/cape-c-1941-edward-bashawFree Image from public domain licenseFree mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23045326/image-butterfly-rose-paperView licenseBoy's Coat (c. 1937) by Marie Mitchellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073146/boys-coat-c-1937-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licenseBasque (c. 1938) by Florence Earlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078588/basque-c-1938-florence-earlFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licenseDress (c. 1941) by Lelah Nelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087711/dress-c-1941-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor animal, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418340/watercolor-animal-editable-design-element-setView licenseWoman's Night Cap (c. 1939) by Virginia Bergehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085267/womans-night-cap-c-1939-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain licenseFall festival Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349494/fall-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseRiding Habit (c. 1939) by Henry De Wolfehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084417/riding-habit-c-1939-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain licenseLove is love Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23055192/image-heart-flower-leavesView licenseChild's Cape (1935/1942) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069212/childs-cape-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView licenseMarionette - "Biddy" (c. 1939) by Hilda Olsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083971/marionette-biddy-c-1939-hilda-olsonFree Image from public domain licenseSummer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22978125/image-texture-flower-sunglassesView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Edith Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074531/dress-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseChild's Coat (c. 1937) by Margaret Conchahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073645/childs-coat-c-1937-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979480/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseDress (c. 1936) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065705/dress-c-1936-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collection poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650292/vintage-collection-poster-template-editable-textView licenseBolero Jacket (c. 1937) by Syrena Swansonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073057/bolero-jacket-c-1937-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseQuaker Cape (c. 1937) by Marie Alainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076621/quaker-cape-c-1937-marie-alainFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseInfant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080309/infants-dress-c-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseDolman (c. 1936) by Marie Mitchellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065574/dolman-c-1936-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn sale Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9749641/autumn-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseVisiting Gown (c. 1938) by Hans Mangelsdorfhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082144/visiting-gown-c-1938-hans-mangelsdorfFree Image from public domain licenseHappy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView licenseBoy's Cutaway Jacket (c. 1938) by Dorothea Mierischhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078722/boys-cutaway-jacket-c-1938-dorothea-mierischFree Image from public domain license