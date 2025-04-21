Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewoodenartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsknifeforkphotoWooden Spoon and Fork (c. 1939) by John CuttingOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 850 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2901 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarDisposable spoon and fork mockup, editable eco producthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7604693/disposable-spoon-and-fork-mockup-editable-eco-productView licenseCrimping Wheel (c. 1939) by John Wilkeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083241/crimping-wheel-c-1939-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10868173/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView licenseHandmade Soldering Iron (1939) by Harvey Thosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083684/handmade-soldering-iron-1939-harvey-thossFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890233/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView licenseLatch for Double Swing Gate (c. 1939) by Maurice Van Felixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083927/latch-for-double-swing-gate-c-1939-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890294/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView licenseBootjack (c. 1939) by Claude Marshallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082751/bootjack-c-1939-claude-marshallFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10408360/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView licenseFork (c. 1936) by Anthony Zuccarellohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066062/fork-c-1936-anthony-zuccarelloFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867936/watercolor-plates-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseKnife (c. 1939) by Harold Ballerdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083884/knife-c-1939-harold-ballerdFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10868057/watercolor-plates-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseSuffolk Latch (c. 1939) by Regina Hendererhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084824/suffolk-latch-c-1939-regina-hendererFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890279/watercolor-plates-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseSpade Bit (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084717/spade-bit-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseCutlery set flat lay remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670418/cutlery-set-flat-lay-remix-editable-designView licenseClothes Pins (c. 1939) by Harley Kempterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083124/clothes-pins-c-1939-harley-kempterFree Image from public domain licenseWooden fork and spoon editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7600816/wooden-fork-and-spoon-editable-mockup-elementView licenseSpur (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084729/spur-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable food sticker collage element remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931651/editable-food-sticker-collage-element-remixView licenseCookie Cutter (c. 1941) by George Beyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087594/cookie-cutter-c-1941-george-beyerFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513715/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licensePie Plate (c. 1936) by Rolland Livingstonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067914/pie-plate-c-1936-rolland-livingstoneFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10779019/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseFire Shovel and Tongs (c. 1937) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074860/fire-shovel-and-tongs-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514049/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseBrooch (c. 1936) by Marie Mitchellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070019/brooch-c-1936-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514045/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseBootjack (c. 1939) by Howard Lumbardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082755/bootjack-c-1939-howard-lumbardFree Image from public domain licenseAvocado toast breakfast background, food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978348/avocado-toast-breakfast-background-food-illustration-editable-designView licenseTrailboard (c. 1939) by Beatrice DeKalbhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084984/trailboard-c-1939-beatrice-dekalbFree Image from public domain licenseLobster boil background, seafood digital painting, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11928160/lobster-boil-background-seafood-digital-painting-editable-designView licenseFence - Sea Horse Design (c. 1939) by Pearl Torellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083451/fence-sea-horse-design-c-1939-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain licenseAvocado toast breakfast background, food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11985620/avocado-toast-breakfast-background-food-illustration-editable-designView licenseCorn Knife (1939) by Walter Praefkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083204/corn-knife-1939-walter-praefkeFree Image from public domain licenseLobster boil background, seafood digital painting, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11928224/lobster-boil-background-seafood-digital-painting-editable-designView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1939) by Harriette Galehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085177/weather-vane-c-1939-harriette-galeFree Image from public domain licenseLobster boil background, seafood digital painting, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946350/lobster-boil-background-seafood-digital-painting-editable-designView licensePa. German Plate (c. 1939) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084148/pa-german-plate-c-1939-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license