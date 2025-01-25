rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Woven Coverlet (c. 1939) by Edith Magnette
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsornamentphotorugtapestry
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552222/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Woven Coverlet (c. 1941) by Edith Magnette
Woven Coverlet (c. 1941) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088450/woven-coverlet-c-1941-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499561/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1939) by M Louise Kent
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1939) by M Louise Kent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083702/handwoven-coverlet-c-1939-louise-kentFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564294/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Apron (c. 1939) by Edith Magnette
Apron (c. 1939) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082511/apron-c-1939-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Japanese pine tree border background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese pine tree border background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702321/japanese-pine-tree-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Commemorative Coverlet (c. 1939) by John Wilkes
Commemorative Coverlet (c. 1939) by John Wilkes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083161/commemorative-coverlet-c-1939-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12530542/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Coverlet (c. 1939) by Eva Wilson
Coverlet (c. 1939) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083217/coverlet-c-1939-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542432/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Quilt (c. 1941) by Edith Magnette
Quilt (c. 1941) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087989/quilt-c-1941-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564385/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Sewing Apron (c. 1939) by Edith Magnette
Sewing Apron (c. 1939) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084539/sewing-apron-c-1939-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564361/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Zoar Coverlet (c. 1939) by Ralph Russell
Zoar Coverlet (c. 1939) by Ralph Russell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085302/zoar-coverlet-c-1939-ralph-russellFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564381/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079448/coverlet-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564338/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Woven Coverlet (1935/1942) by Alois E Ulrich
Woven Coverlet (1935/1942) by Alois E Ulrich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063971/woven-coverlet-19351942-alois-ulrichFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, brown vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, brown vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507048/png-abstract-accessory-archView license
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074061/coverlet-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564333/png-abstract-accessory-archView license
Coverlet (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
Coverlet (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087608/coverlet-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame mockup, realistic wall decor
Photo frame mockup, realistic wall decor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713096/photo-frame-mockup-realistic-wall-decorView license
Silk Patchwork for Pillow (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
Silk Patchwork for Pillow (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071058/silk-patchwork-for-pillow-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602497/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Damask Coverlet (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Damask Coverlet (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079545/damask-coverlet-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage woman black background, gold frame design
Editable vintage woman black background, gold frame design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513490/editable-vintage-woman-black-background-gold-frame-designView license
Over Mantel Picture (c. 1939) by John Collins
Over Mantel Picture (c. 1939) by John Collins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084088/over-mantel-picture-c-1939-john-collinsFree Image from public domain license
Gold frame black background, editable vintage woman border design
Gold frame black background, editable vintage woman border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706343/gold-frame-black-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Therkel Anderson
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Therkel Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079441/coverlet-c-1938-therkel-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage woman blue background, gold frame design
Editable vintage woman blue background, gold frame design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709827/editable-vintage-woman-blue-background-gold-frame-designView license
Over Mantel Picture (c. 1939) by John Collins
Over Mantel Picture (c. 1939) by John Collins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084092/over-mantel-picture-c-1939-john-collinsFree Image from public domain license
Gold frame blue background, editable vintage woman border design
Gold frame blue background, editable vintage woman border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709810/gold-frame-blue-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1939) by Florence Milto
Coverlet (c. 1939) by Florence Milto
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083216/coverlet-c-1939-florence-miltoFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602175/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Pin Cushion (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
Pin Cushion (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070212/pin-cushion-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame editable mockup element, Ludovit Cordak's landscape painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Picture frame editable mockup element, Ludovit Cordak's landscape painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11544201/png-art-blank-space-copyView license
Patchwork Quilt (1935/1942) by Edith Magnette
Patchwork Quilt (1935/1942) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061558/patchwork-quilt-19351942-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license