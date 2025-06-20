rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Zoar Coverlet (c. 1939) by Ralph Russell
Save
Edit Image
animalbirdpersonartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphoto
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView license
Woven Coverlet (c. 1939) by Edith Magnette
Woven Coverlet (c. 1939) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085282/woven-coverlet-c-1939-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ralph Atkinson
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ralph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070098/coverlet-c-1936-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1939) by M Louise Kent
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1939) by M Louise Kent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083702/handwoven-coverlet-c-1939-louise-kentFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1939) by Florence Milto
Coverlet (c. 1939) by Florence Milto
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083216/coverlet-c-1939-florence-miltoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Charles Roadman
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Charles Roadman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089243/coverlet-c-1940-charles-roadmanFree Image from public domain license
Vintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740186/vintage-water-fountain-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Coverlet (c. 1939) by Eva Wilson
Coverlet (c. 1939) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083217/coverlet-c-1939-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198971/watercolor-tiger-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Zoar "Peasant" Chair (c. 1941) by Ralph Russell
Zoar "Peasant" Chair (c. 1941) by Ralph Russell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088432/zoar-peasant-chair-c-1941-ralph-russellFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10417265/watercolor-tiger-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Commemorative Coverlet (c. 1939) by John Wilkes
Commemorative Coverlet (c. 1939) by John Wilkes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083161/commemorative-coverlet-c-1939-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712344/watercolor-tiger-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Coverlet (1937) by Ralph Atkinson
Coverlet (1937) by Ralph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074078/coverlet-1937-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1939) by Henry Moran
Coverlet (c. 1939) by Henry Moran
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083221/coverlet-c-1939-henry-moranFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712341/watercolor-tiger-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ralph Atkinson
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ralph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070100/coverlet-c-1936-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license
Graduate owl reading a book, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Graduate owl reading a book, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519509/graduate-owl-reading-book-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074061/coverlet-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1936) by Dorothy Lacey
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1936) by Dorothy Lacey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066313/handwoven-coverlet-c-1936-dorothy-laceyFree Image from public domain license
Toucan bird illustration, digital art editable design
Toucan bird illustration, digital art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12234940/toucan-bird-illustration-digital-art-editable-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079443/coverlet-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Birds at balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Birds at balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10484664/birds-balcony-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Coverlet: Boston Town (c. 1939) by Byron Dingman
Coverlet: Boston Town (c. 1939) by Byron Dingman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083218/coverlet-boston-town-c-1939-byron-dingmanFree Image from public domain license
Bird documentary poster template, editable watercolor design
Bird documentary poster template, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18274228/bird-documentary-poster-template-editable-watercolor-designView license
Hand Woven Coverlet (c. 1939) by M Louise Kent
Hand Woven Coverlet (c. 1939) by M Louise Kent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083705/hand-woven-coverlet-c-1939-louise-kentFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Zoar Plaids (c. 1939) by Jerry Guinta
Zoar Plaids (c. 1939) by Jerry Guinta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085296/zoar-plaids-c-1939-jerry-guintaFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor tiger on balcony, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor tiger on balcony, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11461839/editable-watercolor-tiger-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Quilted Chintz Coverlet (c. 1936) by Eugene La Foret
Quilted Chintz Coverlet (c. 1936) by Eugene La Foret
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068218/quilted-chintz-coverlet-c-1936-eugene-foretFree Image from public domain license
Graduate owl reading a book, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Graduate owl reading a book, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519433/graduate-owl-reading-book-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Handwoven Tapestry Coverlet (c. 1938) by Elmer Weise
Handwoven Tapestry Coverlet (c. 1938) by Elmer Weise
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080174/handwoven-tapestry-coverlet-c-1938-elmer-weiseFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor tiger on balcony, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor tiger on balcony, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11461818/editable-watercolor-tiger-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Zoar Bed Side Stand (c. 1939) by Angelo Bulone
Zoar Bed Side Stand (c. 1939) by Angelo Bulone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085291/zoar-bed-side-stand-c-1939-angelo-buloneFree Image from public domain license