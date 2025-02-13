rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Andiron (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkin
Save
Edit Image
personartpublic domaindrawingselectronicsphotohumanantique
Editable sketch book mockup design
Editable sketch book mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11175882/editable-sketch-book-mockup-designView license
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkin
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085328/andiron-one-pair-c-1940-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain license
Businesswoman motivating her team members in a meeting
Businesswoman motivating her team members in a meeting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901679/businesswoman-motivating-her-team-members-meetingView license
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkin
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085339/andiron-one-pair-c-1940-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain license
Editable notebook mockup design
Editable notebook mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198789/editable-notebook-mockup-designView license
Door Handle with Thumb Press (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkin
Door Handle with Thumb Press (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083337/door-handle-with-thumb-press-c-1939-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain license
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Foot Scraper (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkin and Julius Bellamy
Foot Scraper (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkin and Julius Bellamy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085899/foot-scraper-c-1940-jacob-lipkin-and-julius-bellamyFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau statue, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau statue, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12533973/art-nouveau-statue-vintage-ornamental-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1940) by Milton Grubstein
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1940) by Milton Grubstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085326/andiron-one-pair-c-1940-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain license
Creative ideas clay man background, editable border design
Creative ideas clay man background, editable border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10189520/creative-ideas-clay-man-background-editable-border-designView license
Umbrella Stand (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkin
Umbrella Stand (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087049/umbrella-stand-c-1940-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain license
Editable creative ideas clay man design
Editable creative ideas clay man design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10189238/editable-creative-ideas-clay-man-designView license
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1940) by Maurice Van Felix
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1940) by Maurice Van Felix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085329/andiron-one-pair-c-1940-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain license
Islamic clothing poster template
Islamic clothing poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14607402/islamic-clothing-poster-templateView license
Door Knocker (c. 1940) by Julius Bellamy
Door Knocker (c. 1940) by Julius Bellamy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085674/door-knocker-c-1940-julius-bellamyFree Image from public domain license
Love therapy Instagram post template
Love therapy Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443309/love-therapy-instagram-post-templateView license
Carpenter's Brace (c. 1941) by Jacob Lipkin
Carpenter's Brace (c. 1941) by Jacob Lipkin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087432/carpenters-brace-c-1941-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain license
Islamic clothing Facebook story template
Islamic clothing Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14607395/islamic-clothing-facebook-story-templateView license
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Herman Bader
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Herman Bader
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078465/andiron-one-pair-c-1938-herman-baderFree Image from public domain license
Group of young adults outdoors using smartphones together and chilling
Group of young adults outdoors using smartphones together and chilling
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900796/group-young-adults-outdoors-using-smartphones-together-and-chillingView license
Foot Scraper (c. 1941) by Jacob Lipkin
Foot Scraper (c. 1941) by Jacob Lipkin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087784/foot-scraper-c-1941-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage with a clock-headed figure and purple tape editable design
Retro collage with a clock-headed figure and purple tape editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22691810/retro-collage-with-clock-headed-figure-and-purple-tape-editable-designView license
Oven Scraper (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkin
Oven Scraper (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084081/oven-scraper-c-1939-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage with a clock-headed figure and vintage cityscape editable design
Retro collage with a clock-headed figure and vintage cityscape editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318531/retro-collage-with-clock-headed-figure-and-vintage-cityscape-editable-designView license
Skewers and Holder (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkin and Albert Taxson
Skewers and Holder (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkin and Albert Taxson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086744/skewers-and-holder-c-1940-jacob-lipkin-and-albert-taxsonFree Image from public domain license
Condolences Instagram post template
Condolences Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443313/condolences-instagram-post-templateView license
Andiron (c. 1937) by Jack Staloff
Andiron (c. 1937) by Jack Staloff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072835/andiron-c-1937-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain license
Mom and daughter watching on a digital tablet
Mom and daughter watching on a digital tablet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901415/mom-and-daughter-watching-digital-tabletView license
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1939) by Milton Grubstein and Filippo Porreca
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1939) by Milton Grubstein and Filippo Porreca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082492/andiron-one-pair-c-1939-milton-grubstein-and-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain license
Diverse people brainstorming new ideas
Diverse people brainstorming new ideas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912917/diverse-people-brainstorming-new-ideasView license
Door Handle (c. 1941) by Jacob Lipkin
Door Handle (c. 1941) by Jacob Lipkin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087690/door-handle-c-1941-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain license
Islamic clothing blog banner template
Islamic clothing blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14607409/islamic-clothing-blog-banner-templateView license
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1939) by Jack Staloff
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1939) by Jack Staloff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082499/andiron-one-pair-c-1939-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain license
Islamic clothing Facebook post template
Islamic clothing Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14060940/islamic-clothing-facebook-post-templateView license
Door Knocker (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkin
Door Knocker (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085682/door-knocker-c-1940-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain license
Camera accessories logo template, editable text
Camera accessories logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10914325/camera-accessories-logo-template-editable-textView license
Andiron (One of Pair) (c. 1953) by Mildred Ford
Andiron (One of Pair) (c. 1953) by Mildred Ford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088798/andiron-one-pair-c-1953-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain license
Creative ideas clay man background, editable border design
Creative ideas clay man background, editable border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10189506/creative-ideas-clay-man-background-editable-border-designView license
Andiron (One of Pair) (c. 1953) by Mildred Ford
Andiron (One of Pair) (c. 1953) by Mildred Ford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088797/andiron-one-pair-c-1953-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain license