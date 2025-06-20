rawpixel
Amana Stove (c. 1940) by Raymond Neumann
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Shelf Clock (c. 1940) by Raymond Neumann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086695/shelf-clock-c-1940-raymond-neumannFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Flip Glass (c. 1940) by Raymond Neumann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085880/flip-glass-c-1940-raymond-neumannFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Soap Stone Stove (c. 1940) by Paul Poffinbarger and Raymond Neumann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086770/soap-stone-stove-c-1940-paul-poffinbarger-and-raymond-neumannFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Fireman's Candle Lamp (c. 1940) by Raymond Manupelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085836/firemans-candle-lamp-c-1940-raymond-manupelliFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Mirror (c. 1940) by Raymond Neumann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086360/mirror-c-1940-raymond-neumannFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Tankard (c. 1940) by Hester Duany
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086933/tankard-c-1940-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Indians (c. 1940) by Raymond Neumann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086095/indians-c-1940-raymond-neumannFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Zoar Lock w/ Key (c. 1938) by Angelo Bulone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082437/zoar-lock-key-c-1938-angelo-buloneFree Image from public domain license
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Snow Skates (c. 1940) by Raymond Neumann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086771/snow-skates-c-1940-raymond-neumannFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Cigar Store Figure: "Punch" (1935/1942) by Raymond Neumann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059592/cigar-store-figure-punch-19351942-raymond-neumannFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Desk Box (c. 1940) by Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085632/desk-box-c-1940-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Muffin Pan (c. 1940) by Paul Poffinbarger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086402/muffin-pan-c-1940-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain license
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Flat Iron Stand (c. 1940) by Luther D Wenrich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085879/flat-iron-stand-c-1940-luther-wenrichFree Image from public domain license
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView license
Chopping Knife (c. 1940) by Charles Charon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089100/chopping-knife-c-1940-charles-charonFree Image from public domain license
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView license
Ink and Pen Stand (c. 1940) by Robert Cole
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086122/ink-and-pen-stand-c-1940-robert-coleFree Image from public domain license
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Door Knocker (c. 1940) by Winifred Luten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085687/door-knocker-c-1940-winifred-lutenFree Image from public domain license
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889255/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Chopping Knife (c. 1940) by Charles Charon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089111/chopping-knife-c-1940-charles-charonFree Image from public domain license
Lady quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18591530/lady-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-aesthetic-editable-design-and-textView license
Safe Bank (c. 1940) by William O Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086671/safe-bank-c-1940-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892844/van-gogh-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Candle Mold (c. 1940) by Edward Bashaw
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085478/candle-mold-c-1940-edward-bashawFree Image from public domain license
Nature and structure poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21465622/nature-and-structure-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Penny Bank (c. 1940) by Charles Charon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089505/penny-bank-c-1940-charles-charonFree Image from public domain license