rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Apron (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
Save
Edit Image
lacepublic domain lacefashion drawingapron lacepersonartvintagedesign
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563981/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Handbag (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
Handbag (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085994/handbag-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574441/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Petticoat (c. 1940) by Daniel Marshack
Petticoat (c. 1940) by Daniel Marshack
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089503/petticoat-c-1940-daniel-marshackFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574432/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lamp (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
Lamp (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086216/lamp-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574496/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Evening Cloak (c. 1940) by Mary Fitzgerald
Evening Cloak (c. 1940) by Mary Fitzgerald
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085801/evening-cloak-c-1940-mary-fitzgeraldFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500201/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Infant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
Infant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080314/infants-dress-c-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574601/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Julie C Brush
Dress (c. 1938) by Julie C Brush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079703/dress-c-1938-julie-brushFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574512/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089554/pitcher-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519434/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Jar (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
Jar (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086148/jar-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Vintage clothing Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage clothing Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924135/vintage-clothing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Child's Saving Bank (Deer) (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
Child's Saving Bank (Deer) (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085582/childs-saving-bank-deer-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Friends forever Instagram post template, editable text
Friends forever Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924844/friends-forever-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Baby's Hood (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson and Margaret Golden
Baby's Hood (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson and Margaret Golden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085365/babys-hood-c-1940-clarence-dawson-and-margaret-goldenFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women iPhone wallpaper, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women iPhone wallpaper, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574658/png-accessory-adult-android-wallpaperView license
Infant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
Infant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080309/infants-dress-c-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Women's empowerment Instagram post template, editable text
Women's empowerment Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922573/womens-empowerment-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wedding Dress (c. 1940) by Bessie Forman
Wedding Dress (c. 1940) by Bessie Forman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087159/wedding-dress-c-1940-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women iPhone wallpaper, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women iPhone wallpaper, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574631/png-accessory-adult-android-wallpaperView license
Infant's Cap (c. 1939) by Eleanor Gausser
Infant's Cap (c. 1939) by Eleanor Gausser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083803/infants-cap-c-1939-eleanor-gausserFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mug for Table Use (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
Mug for Table Use (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086409/mug-for-table-use-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Striped apron mockup, customizable design
Striped apron mockup, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22887743/striped-apron-mockup-customizable-designView license
Dress (c. 1940) by Lester Kausch
Dress (c. 1940) by Lester Kausch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085739/dress-c-1940-lester-kauschFree Image from public domain license
Apron branding mockup, customizable design
Apron branding mockup, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22885735/apron-branding-mockup-customizable-designView license
Woman's Shoe (c. 1940) by Daniel Marshack
Woman's Shoe (c. 1940) by Daniel Marshack
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087215/womans-shoe-c-1940-daniel-marshackFree Image from public domain license
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
Dress (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065708/dress-c-1936-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain license
Apron branding mockup, customizable design
Apron branding mockup, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21467750/apron-branding-mockup-customizable-designView license
Child's Dress (c. 1936) by Margaret Concha
Child's Dress (c. 1936) by Margaret Concha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064967/childs-dress-c-1936-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346356/png-aesthetic-beautiful-beigeView license
Tea Apron (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durand
Tea Apron (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081905/tea-apron-c-1938-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Apron mockup on woman, customizable design
Apron mockup on woman, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21471840/apron-mockup-woman-customizable-designView license
Bonnet (c. 1940) by J Herman McCollum
Bonnet (c. 1940) by J Herman McCollum
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088965/bonnet-c-1940-herman-mccollumFree Image from public domain license