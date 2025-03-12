Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalartfurniturepublic domaindrawingselectronicslizardphotoAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1940) by Jacob LipkinOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 897 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3062 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGecko pun quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14716613/gecko-pun-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085328/andiron-one-pair-c-1940-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain licenseOcean waste pollution, turtle in plastic collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9359923/ocean-waste-pollution-turtle-plastic-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseAndiron (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085324/andiron-c-1940-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain licenseOcean waste pollution, turtle in plastic collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633109/ocean-waste-pollution-turtle-plastic-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1940) by Maurice Van Felixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085329/andiron-one-pair-c-1940-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain licenseOcean waste pollution, turtle in plastic collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633095/ocean-waste-pollution-turtle-plastic-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseKettle Tilter (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083883/kettle-tilter-c-1939-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain licenseOcean waste pollution, turtle in plastic collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633075/ocean-waste-pollution-turtle-plastic-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Maurice Van Felixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078477/andiron-one-pair-c-1938-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain licensePNG Ocean waste pollution, turtle in plastic illustration transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633081/png-amphibian-animal-wildlifeView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1940) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085326/andiron-one-pair-c-1940-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseVintage wildlife pattern background, jungle animal illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8831957/png-animal-bird-blank-spaceView licenseSkewers and Holder (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkin and Albert Taxsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086744/skewers-and-holder-c-1940-jacob-lipkin-and-albert-taxsonFree Image from public domain licenseVintage wildlife pattern background, jungle animal illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8831878/png-animal-bird-blank-spaceView licenseOven Scraper (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084081/oven-scraper-c-1939-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain licenseVintage wildlife pattern background, jungle animal illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8808928/png-animal-bird-blank-spaceView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1939) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082499/andiron-one-pair-c-1939-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseVintage wildlife pattern background, jungle animal illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8831315/png-animal-bird-blank-spaceView licenseFoot Scraper (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkin and Julius Bellamyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085899/foot-scraper-c-1940-jacob-lipkin-and-julius-bellamyFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, Namaqua Chameleon transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238277/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licenseChandelier (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkin and Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085563/chandelier-c-1940-jacob-lipkin-and-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseChameleon pun quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14716305/chameleon-pun-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseAndiron (One of Pair) (c. 1953) by Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088800/andiron-one-pair-c-1953-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain licenseMega sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436213/mega-sale-instagram-post-templateView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078465/andiron-one-pair-c-1938-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseBear businessman creative paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632792/bear-businessman-creative-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseAndiron (One of Pair) (c. 1953) by Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088798/andiron-one-pair-c-1953-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain licenseFox businessman creative paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633264/fox-businessman-creative-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1939) by Milton Grubstein and Filippo Porrecahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082492/andiron-one-pair-c-1939-milton-grubstein-and-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain licenseDinosaurs design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239275/dinosaurs-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Salvatore Borrazzohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078483/andiron-one-pair-c-1938-salvatore-borrazzoFree Image from public domain licenseJuly 2024 calendar mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14775327/july-2024-calendar-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseToast Rack (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084917/toast-rack-c-1939-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain licenseDragon on the roof poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18611717/dragon-the-roof-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085883/flat-iron-holder-c-1940-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain licenseDinosaurs design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239266/dinosaurs-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseAndiron (One of Pair) (c. 1953) by Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088797/andiron-one-pair-c-1953-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain licenseEditable notebook mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198789/editable-notebook-mockup-designView licenseDoor Handle with Thumb Press (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083337/door-handle-with-thumb-press-c-1939-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain license