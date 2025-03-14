rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Apron (c. 1940) by David P Willoughby
Save
Edit Image
floral public domainplantpatternartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsapron
watercolor olive leaf set, editable design element
watercolor olive leaf set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15131838/watercolor-olive-leaf-set-editable-design-elementView license
Apron (c. 1940) by David P Willoughby
Apron (c. 1940) by David P Willoughby
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085337/apron-c-1940-david-willoughbyFree Image from public domain license
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23045326/image-butterfly-rose-paperView license
Monogrammed Silver Cream Pitcher (c. 1937) by David P Willoughby
Monogrammed Silver Cream Pitcher (c. 1937) by David P Willoughby
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075917/monogrammed-silver-cream-pitcher-c-1937-david-willoughbyFree Image from public domain license
Realistic apron editable mockup
Realistic apron editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10233683/realistic-apron-editable-mockupView license
Tenebrae Candelabra (c. 1936) by David P Willoughby
Tenebrae Candelabra (c. 1936) by David P Willoughby
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072089/tenebrae-candelabra-c-1936-david-willoughbyFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Powder Horn (c. 1937) by David P Willoughby
Powder Horn (c. 1937) by David P Willoughby
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076539/powder-horn-c-1937-david-willoughbyFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s pink flower, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s pink flower, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12767766/hokusaiandrsquos-pink-flower-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Homespun Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Homespun Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086086/homespun-coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView license
Thimble Case (c. 1937) by David P Willoughby
Thimble Case (c. 1937) by David P Willoughby
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077624/thimble-case-c-1937-david-willoughbyFree Image from public domain license
Feminine vintage floral computer wallpaper, pink flowers border, editable design
Feminine vintage floral computer wallpaper, pink flowers border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254357/png-background-beige-blank-spaceView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Helen Balfour
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Helen Balfour
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089290/coverlet-c-1940-helen-balfourFree Image from public domain license
Orange orchid pattern, editable watercolor flower design
Orange orchid pattern, editable watercolor flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11554471/orange-orchid-pattern-editable-watercolor-flower-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Charlotte Winter
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Charlotte Winter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089271/coverlet-c-1940-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain license
Pink peony pattern, editable watercolor flower design
Pink peony pattern, editable watercolor flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683991/pink-peony-pattern-editable-watercolor-flower-designView license
Spur (c. 1940) by Arthur P Reynolds
Spur (c. 1940) by Arthur P Reynolds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086830/spur-c-1940-arthur-reynoldsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor orange orchid desktop wallpaper, editable flower design
Watercolor orange orchid desktop wallpaper, editable flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683743/watercolor-orange-orchid-desktop-wallpaper-editable-flower-designView license
Printed Cotton (c. 1940) by Joseph Lubrano
Printed Cotton (c. 1940) by Joseph Lubrano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086551/printed-cotton-c-1940-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain license
Pink peony pattern background, editable watercolor flower design
Pink peony pattern background, editable watercolor flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683990/pink-peony-pattern-background-editable-watercolor-flower-designView license
Saddle (c. 1940) by Arthur P Reynolds
Saddle (c. 1940) by Arthur P Reynolds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086654/saddle-c-1940-arthur-reynoldsFree Image from public domain license
Orange flower pattern background, Summer aesthetic, editable design
Orange flower pattern background, Summer aesthetic, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199599/orange-flower-pattern-background-summer-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Coverlet, "Boston Town" (c. 1940) by Byron Dingman
Coverlet, "Boston Town" (c. 1940) by Byron Dingman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089285/coverlet-boston-town-c-1940-byron-dingmanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor orange orchid pattern background, editable flower design
Watercolor orange orchid pattern background, editable flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683741/watercolor-orange-orchid-pattern-background-editable-flower-designView license
Wheel of Fortune Quilt (c. 1940) by Edith Magnette
Wheel of Fortune Quilt (c. 1940) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087174/wheel-fortune-quilt-c-1940-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor pink peony desktop wallpaper, editable flower design
Watercolor pink peony desktop wallpaper, editable flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683993/watercolor-pink-peony-desktop-wallpaper-editable-flower-designView license
Saddle Cover (c. 1940) by Harry Mann Waddell and Arthur P Reynolds
Saddle Cover (c. 1940) by Harry Mann Waddell and Arthur P Reynolds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086646/saddle-cover-c-1940-harry-mann-waddell-and-arthur-reynoldsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197376/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Saddle (c. 1940) by Arthur P Reynolds
Saddle (c. 1940) by Arthur P Reynolds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086644/saddle-c-1940-arthur-reynoldsFree Image from public domain license
Spring vibe Instagram post template
Spring vibe Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459907/spring-vibe-instagram-post-templateView license
Bit (c. 1940) by Arthur P Reynolds
Bit (c. 1940) by Arthur P Reynolds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088932/bit-c-1940-arthur-reynoldsFree Image from public domain license
Beautiful spring Instagram post template
Beautiful spring Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460057/beautiful-spring-instagram-post-templateView license
Bit (c. 1940) by Arthur P Reynolds
Bit (c. 1940) by Arthur P Reynolds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088933/bit-c-1940-arthur-reynoldsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10340718/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Bit (c. 1940) by Arthur P Reynolds
Bit (c. 1940) by Arthur P Reynolds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085431/bit-c-1940-arthur-reynoldsFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's flower border HD wallpaper, pink roses background, editable design
Valentine's flower border HD wallpaper, pink roses background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212544/valentines-flower-border-wallpaper-pink-roses-background-editable-designView license
Spur (c. 1940) by Arthur P Reynolds
Spur (c. 1940) by Arthur P Reynolds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086804/spur-c-1940-arthur-reynoldsFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic wildflower pattern desktop wallpaper, vintage botanical illustration, editable design
Aesthetic wildflower pattern desktop wallpaper, vintage botanical illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211480/png-aesthetic-art-backgroundView license
Homespun Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Homespun Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086090/homespun-coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license