Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagechristmas patternchristmaspatternartwatercolourpublic domainclothingpaintingsBaby's Shoe (c. 1940) by Hal BlakeleyOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 858 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2928 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseEmbroidered Bolero Jacket (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085788/embroidered-bolero-jacket-c-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseDoll - "Florence" (c. 1941) by Hal Blakeley and Josephine C Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087704/doll-florence-c-1941-hal-blakeley-and-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829245/christmas-sale-instagram-post-templateView licenseBurse and Chalice Veil (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeley and Josephine C Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089053/burse-and-chalice-veil-c-1940-hal-blakeley-and-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793053/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseCut Tin Picture Frame (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089387/cut-tin-picture-frame-c-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10792823/watercolor-victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseSpur (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086814/spur-c-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10792624/watercolor-victorian-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseSpur (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086803/spur-c-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877587/watercolor-victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseStone Doorway, Carved (1940) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086873/stone-doorway-carved-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199907/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licensePulpit (1940) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086553/pulpit-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877228/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseVestment Chest (1940) by Hal Blakeley and Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087077/vestment-chest-1940-hal-blakeley-and-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877417/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseCut Tin Candleholder (1940) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089388/cut-tin-candleholder-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseHoliday gifts Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597718/holiday-gifts-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJacket and Pants (c. 1938) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080344/jacket-and-pants-c-1938-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseEcclesiastical Vestment (c. 1939) by Josephine C Romano and Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083432/ecclesiastical-vestment-c-1939-josephine-romano-and-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas wish list Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12618818/christmas-wish-list-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCandleholder (Candelero) Cut Tin (1940) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085455/candleholder-candelero-cut-tin-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseElegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCandleholder (Candelero) Cut Tin (1940) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085459/candleholder-candelero-cut-tin-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas bazaar poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12979581/christmas-bazaar-poster-templateView licenseNeedlepoint Slippers (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086408/needlepoint-slippers-c-1940-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612739/christmas-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoll - "Rachel" (c. 1941) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087693/doll-rachel-c-1941-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseChampagne advertisement Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597007/champagne-advertisement-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSaddle (c. 1941) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088028/saddle-c-1941-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Holidays Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829211/happy-holidays-instagram-post-templateView licenseDoll - "Lilla Rosella Hatch" (1935/1942) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060156/doll-lilla-rosella-hatch-19351942-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseMeowy Christmas Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722631/meowy-christmas-instagram-post-templateView licenseWooden Table (c. 1953) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088935/wooden-table-c-1953-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseSanta Claus, festive watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721749/santa-claus-festive-watercolor-editable-remixView licensePincushion (c. 1936) by Erwin Schwabehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067948/pincushion-c-1936-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain license