Autographed Quilt (c. 1940) by Margaret Linsley
Like & subscribe Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062697/like-subscribe-facebook-post-templateView license
Quilt Section (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086587/quilt-section-c-1940-cornelius-christoffels-and-margaret-linsleyFree Image from public domain license
Ask me Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062587/ask-facebook-post-templateView license
Pieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Margaret Linsley and Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067879/image-stars-heart-fabricFree Image from public domain license
Success quote template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601161/success-quote-templateView license
Quilt Patchwork (c. 1937) by Margaret Linsley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076716/quilt-patchwork-c-1937-margaret-linsleyFree Image from public domain license
Journey quote template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601224/journey-quote-templateView license
Pieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067877/image-fabric-pattern-artFree Image from public domain license
Abstract art blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714276/abstract-art-blog-banner-templateView license
Pieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067878/image-pattern-art-watercolorFree Image from public domain license
Colorful quilted editable text design, creative font
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17696442/colorful-quilted-editable-text-design-creative-fontView license
Pieced Autograph Quilt (1 Square) (c. 1936) by Margaret Linsley and Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067896/image-flowers-plant-patternFree Image from public domain license
Psychology podcast blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714275/psychology-podcast-blog-banner-templateView license
Pieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Margaret Linsley and Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067866/image-plant-pattern-artFree Image from public domain license
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView license
Pieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067894/image-stars-animal-birdFree Image from public domain license
Be unicorn quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686437/unicorn-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Pieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Margaret Linsley and Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067875/image-animal-bird-crossFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729362/inspirational-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Pieced Autograph Quilt (1 Square) (c. 1936) by Margaret Linsley and Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067895/image-flowers-plant-patternFree Image from public domain license
Patchwork
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817543/patchworkView license
Pieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Margaret Linsley and Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067864/image-star-art-watercolorFree Image from public domain license
Stitched
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836723/stitchedView license
Pieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Margaret Linsley and Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067880/image-green-leaves-flower-plantFree Image from public domain license
Patchwork
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816343/patchworkView license
Pieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Margaret Linsley and Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067889/image-animal-plant-treeFree Image from public domain license
Spa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23042950/image-flowers-pattern-william-morrisView license
Applique Quilt (c. 1936) by Margaret Linsley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064107/applique-quilt-c-1936-margaret-linsleyFree Image from public domain license
Patchwork
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819445/patchworkView license
Pieced Autograph Quilt (1 Square) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067891/image-flowers-plant-patternFree Image from public domain license
Patchwork quilt magic font
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14813892/patchwork-quilt-magic-fontView license
Pieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067861/image-face-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Throw blanket mockup, floral pattern design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508692/throw-blanket-mockup-floral-pattern-designView license
Quilt - Appliqued in Bellflower Design (c. 1937) by Margaret Linsley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076675/quilt-appliqued-bellflower-design-c-1937-margaret-linsleyFree Image from public domain license
Cooking quote template for social media, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21464067/cooking-quote-template-for-social-media-editable-textView license
Quilt (One Square) (c. 1936) by Margaret Linsley and Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068188/quilt-one-square-c-1936-margaret-linsley-and-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView license
Quilt (One Square) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068197/quilt-one-square-c-1936-cornelius-christoffels-and-margaret-linsleyFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView license
Pieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067882/image-pattern-art-watercolorFree Image from public domain license