Bedspread (c. 1940) by Catherine Fowler
Patchwork
Quilted Bedspread (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer
Patchwork
Turkey Track Quilt (c. 1941) by Catherine Fowler
Patchwork quilt magic font
Printed Cotton (c. 1941) by Catherine Fowler
Stitched
Bedspread (c. 1941) by Suzanne Roy
Patchwork
Crewel Embroidered Bedspread (c. 1941) by Suzanne Roy
Floral astrology city editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixel
Quilt (c. 1939) by Catherine Fowler
Dinner party invitation poster template
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Like & subscribe Facebook post template
Tufted Candlewick Bedspread (c. 1939) by Catherine Fowler
Wedding invitation poster template
Old Colonial Handwoven Bedspread (c. 1940) by Pearl Gibbo
Ask me Facebook post template
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Stitched
Appliqued Bedspread (c. 1938) by Suzanne Roy
Patchwork
Quilt (c. 1937) by Charles Bowman
Patchwork
Chintzes from Quilt (c. 1938) by Catherine Fowler
Watercolor Victorian woman png element, editable remix design
Quilt (c. 1938) by Paul Ward
Watercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Crewel Bedspread (c. 1937) by Lawrence Peterson
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
Bedspread (c. 1939) by Henry Granet
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Watercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Bedspread (c. 1938) by Eldon Allen
Japanese travel agency Facebook post template
Printed Textile (c. 1940) by Joseph Lubrano
