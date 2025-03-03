rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Billethead (c. 1940) by Frances Cohen and Joseph Goldberg
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsjewelryphoto
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Metal Weather Vane (c. 1940) by Frances Cohen
Metal Weather Vane (c. 1940) by Frances Cohen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086347/metal-weather-vane-c-1940-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView license
Ship's Billethead from Richard S. Leaming (c. 1939) by Frances Cohen
Ship's Billethead from Richard S. Leaming (c. 1939) by Frances Cohen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084589/ships-billethead-from-richard-leaming-c-1939-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead (c. 1940) by Joseph Goldberg
Figurehead (c. 1940) by Joseph Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085818/figurehead-c-1940-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10308505/watercolor-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Highboy (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
Highboy (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086032/highboy-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195203/watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Jar (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
Jar (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086162/jar-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441899/watercolor-woman-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Crock (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
Crock (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089364/crock-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Woman in park mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Woman in park mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465716/woman-park-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Figurehead of Andrew Jackson (c. 1938) by Joseph Goldberg
Figurehead of Andrew Jackson (c. 1938) by Joseph Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079894/figurehead-andrew-jackson-c-1938-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10347196/watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Stoneware Jar (c. 1940) by Joseph Goldberg
Stoneware Jar (c. 1940) by Joseph Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086878/stoneware-jar-c-1940-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202883/watercolor-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Gilt Weather Vane (1935/1942) by Frances Cohen
Gilt Weather Vane (1935/1942) by Frances Cohen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060672/gilt-weather-vane-19351942-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain license
Woman at balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Woman at balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10309017/woman-balcony-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Crock (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
Crock (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089353/crock-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11421314/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Figure of Coachman (c. 1938) by Irving I Smith and Joseph Goldberg
Figure of Coachman (c. 1938) by Irving I Smith and Joseph Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079904/figure-coachman-c-1938-irving-smith-and-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Travel landmark, tourism aesthetic editable remix
Travel landmark, tourism aesthetic editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694636/travel-landmark-tourism-aesthetic-editable-remixView license
Billethead from Ship "Favorite" (c. 1938) by Hazel Hyde
Billethead from Ship "Favorite" (c. 1938) by Hazel Hyde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078625/billethead-from-ship-favorite-c-1938-hazel-hydeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Carved Bust of Voltaire (c. 1937) by Joseph Goldberg
Carved Bust of Voltaire (c. 1937) by Joseph Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073425/carved-bust-voltaire-c-1937-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
The Age of Empire editable Facebook post template with portrait of Her Majesty Queen Victoria
The Age of Empire editable Facebook post template with portrait of Her Majesty Queen Victoria
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23064445/image-crown-face-personView license
"Turk's Head" Mold (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
"Turk's Head" Mold (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085311/turks-head-mold-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Friendship Instagram post template, editable text
Friendship Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500372/friendship-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Crock (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
Crock (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089344/crock-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Queer dating app Instagram post template, editable text
Queer dating app Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500291/queer-dating-app-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
"Sailor Jack" Whirligig (1939) by Frances Cohen
"Sailor Jack" Whirligig (1939) by Frances Cohen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082471/sailor-jack-whirligig-1939-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Crock (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
Crock (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089367/crock-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView license
Crock with Cover (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
Crock with Cover (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089374/crock-with-cover-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Billethead from "Myrtie B. Crowley" (c. 1939) by Jane Iverson
Billethead from "Myrtie B. Crowley" (c. 1939) by Jane Iverson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082691/billethead-from-myrtie-crowley-c-1939-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain license
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Billethead (c. 1942) by Harriette Gale
Billethead (c. 1942) by Harriette Gale
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088455/billethead-c-1942-harriette-galeFree Image from public domain license