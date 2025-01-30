Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsknifejewelryphotodaggerBit (c. 1940) by Gerald TranspotaOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 902 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3079 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSaxophone watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10810837/saxophone-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseBit with Curb (c. 1940) by Frank C Barkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088950/bit-with-curb-c-1940-frank-barksFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884749/saxophone-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseBit (c. 1940) by Arthur P Reynoldshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085431/bit-c-1940-arthur-reynoldsFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884744/saxophone-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseBit (c. 1940) by A Reglihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085435/bit-c-1940-regliFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884746/saxophone-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseFlat Iron Stand (c. 1940) by Luther D Wenrichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085879/flat-iron-stand-c-1940-luther-wenrichFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884748/saxophone-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseBit and Countersink (c. 1940) by Fred Hassebrockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088949/bit-and-countersink-c-1940-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10666333/saxophone-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseSpur (c. 1940) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086836/spur-c-1940-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10810951/saxophone-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseHot Coal Carrier (c. 1940) by Oscar Bluhmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086097/hot-coal-carrier-c-1940-oscar-bluhmeFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884743/saxophone-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseSpur (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086817/spur-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10845756/saxophone-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseSpur (c. 1939) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084733/spur-c-1939-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10526035/saxophone-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseMourning Pendants (c. 1936) by William P Shearwoodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067211/mourning-pendants-c-1936-william-shearwoodFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884752/saxophone-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseBrooch and Bracelet with Portrait (c. 1936) by William P Shearwoodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070034/brooch-and-bracelet-with-portrait-c-1936-william-shearwoodFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone watercolor png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10845493/saxophone-watercolor-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseFence - Sea Horse Design (c. 1939) by Pearl Torellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083451/fence-sea-horse-design-c-1939-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10845931/saxophone-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1940) by Joseph Gloverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087143/weather-vane-c-1940-joseph-gloverFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone watercolor png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10810656/saxophone-watercolor-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseSpur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071790/spur-c-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseCrime book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14679751/crime-book-cover-templateView licenseEarthenware Ale Bottle (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074632/earthenware-ale-bottle-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseRepair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495060/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseWrought Iron Bit (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078365/wrought-iron-bit-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseRepair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495062/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseClapper (c. 1940) by Hilda Olsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089138/clapper-c-1940-hilda-olsonFree Image from public domain licenseRepair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11119636/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licensePowder Horn (c. 1940) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086528/powder-horn-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licensePaper craft leaf background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157759/paper-craft-leaf-background-editable-designView licenseBucket Hooks (c. 1938) by Paul Poffinbargerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078768/bucket-hooks-c-1938-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain licenseFixing tool png element, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11159083/fixing-tool-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseBootjack (c. 1937) by Albert Geupperthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073107/bootjack-c-1937-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain license